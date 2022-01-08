... and now we have to clean up

During his school years, my son Phillip struggled with tests, especially the standardized beasts. The first time that he was in 3rd grade (you read that right), he sat in his desk and refused to bubble. He thought he couldn’t do it, so he wouldn’t do it. His teacher showed him how to cover up the parts he wasn’t working on, to focus on the page in front of him, basically singing, “Put one foot in front of the other.” He never mastered the pencil-and-paper process, but he figured out how to move to the next section. (Fortunately for him, his parents tossed the reports before he saw them, because they know that grownup life ain’t measured in SAT scores. #TweetThat) He continues to mentally break down the project to not be overwhelmed by the entirety of it, whatever it is.