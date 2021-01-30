At a table in the dark

In the last few years, I had my first trip to New York City, and was thrilled to stumble over Birdland about a block from the hotel. Our itinerary was packed, but on a subsequent trip, I insisted that we put Birdland on the agenda, and sealed the deal by purchasing tickets booking a table for the five of us to have dinner and take in the early set of the Birdland Big Band.

It may well be the best money I’ve ever spent. Walking past the neon logo and through the door was like stepping back in time; the only hint that we hadn’t been thrust into the 1950s was the absence of cigarette smoke. The club was dark, illuminated by candles on the black-clothed tables. The bandstand was backed with heavy crimson drapes and washed in dimmed light, glowing letters spelling out BIRDLAND. The dark walls were covered in a spotty patchwork of framed black-and-white prints from throughout the club’s history. When the band struck up, we were in for a mesmerizing 90-minute set. It was a few days after my 60th birthday, and the highlight of a week of outstanding moments. I was pleased that my companions enjoyed Birdland immensely, and shared my enthusiasm enough to put the club on the must-do list for future trips.