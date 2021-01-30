At a table in the dark

It’s been almost 50 years since I decided I wanted to play a musical instrument. My parents took me to First National Bank and I borrowed $100, the equivalent of $649 today. My parents co-signed for the loan, which I would pay back with money earned from my paper route and lawn-mowing side hustle — 35 lawns, give or take, or roughly four months of delivering papers, assuming I bought no candy or comic books. It was 1971, and I was a few weeks shy of 12 years old.
We then went to Mr. Cherry’s music store in a white clapboard building next to his similarly styled home on Dusy Street about a half-block north of Young Junior High School, a sprawling stucco, Spanish-influenced edifice where I was enrolled for the fall. Mr. Cherry’s small shop was an emporium of possibilities where trombones and saxophones hung from the walls, and a large bass drum sat on a stand in the corner. I could have chosen anything, but I decided on a trumpet.
For Mr. Cherry, it was a ceremonial transaction, a rite of passage. It was clear that he loved everything about selling a kid his first instrument. He went into the back room and returned with a gray case, which he put on the counter and opened facing me. The inside was deep blue velvety material and a gleaming golden Conn trumpet. He lifted it out and handed it to me, and then gave me a silver mouthpiece and showed me how to attach it to the instrument. It fit my hands like a glove, and I gingerly put the tips of the first three fingers of my right hand to the pearl surfaces of three valve plungers and pressed them down. They sank to recessed green felt pads and sprang back up upon release.
I handed him five $20 bills and he put away the instrument and disappeared into the back of the shop, returning a few moments later with the case now sporting a metal plate with my name engraved. I left a happy camper with a shiny new object.
One might expect such pomp and circumstance would portend an excellent future, but I was a mediocre trumpet player on my best days, and when several members of our high school band’s slide trombone section graduated, I happily switched instruments, joining my friend Anton in the ‘bone yard.
Several of my pals were in an elite subset — the stage band, a handful of the school’s best music students in a combo that played jazz standards. I didn’t have the chops to even try out, but I was drawn in by the repertoire and spent as much time around the stage band as possible, helping out by carrying amplifiers and music stands. The music was transcendent – big band numbers, standards, smoking-jacket-and-cocktails tunes from the likes of Cole Porter, Billy Strayhorn, Glenn Miller, and Duke Ellington. From there I discovered John Coltrane, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, and others too many to recall.
Among my favorites was “Lullaby of Birdland,” an ode to the famous New York City nightspot Birdland, named after jazz legend Charlie “Bird” Parker. From 1949 to the mid-1960s, it was known as the Jazz Corner of the World, with everyone who was anyone gracing its stage. When the emergence of rock’n’roll eclipsed jazz, Birdland went into bankruptcy, but was revived in the ‘80s and has been going strong since.
In the last few years, I had my first trip to New York City, and was thrilled to stumble over Birdland about a block from the hotel. Our itinerary was packed, but on a subsequent trip, I insisted that we put Birdland on the agenda, and sealed the deal by purchasing tickets booking a table for the five of us to have dinner and take in the early set of the Birdland Big Band.
It may well be the best money I’ve ever spent. Walking past the neon logo and through the door was like stepping back in time; the only hint that we hadn’t been thrust into the 1950s was the absence of cigarette smoke. The club was dark, illuminated by candles on the black-clothed tables. The bandstand was backed with heavy crimson drapes and washed in dimmed light, glowing letters spelling out BIRDLAND. The dark walls were covered in a spotty patchwork of framed black-and-white prints from throughout the club’s history. When the band struck up, we were in for a mesmerizing 90-minute set. It was a few days after my 60th birthday, and the highlight of a week of outstanding moments. I was pleased that my companions enjoyed Birdland immensely, and shared my enthusiasm enough to put the club on the must-do list for future trips.
Then came the pandemic and, after months of forced closure, news of Birdland’s threatened future. I got an email announcing plans for a benefit that organizers hoped would help the storied club hang on through stormy weather. A $250,000 goal was set; that should carry the organization until fall, when they expect it’ll be safe to re-open. The benefit was streamed on the internet, and went on for four hours, with an outstanding cast of performers and appearances. We watched every minute. I logged into the fundraising site and sent a C-note; the take by then was knocking on $400,000. It's still climbing. We're in good company.
We’ll return to Birdland one day, hopefully sooner than later. It felt like home. While the dreams of a kid with a horn won’t ever put me on the Birdland stage honking out steamy riffs, I’m content with the prospect of a seat at a table in the dark, catching a set at the jazz corner of the world.
