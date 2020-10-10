Atop Mount Stupid

When I was in college, I was watching television one day when one of my roommates came plodding through the living room with his tennis racket, muttering about how nice the day was and that he couldn’t find anyone to join him on the court in our apartment complex.

“I’ll play,” I offered. “Lemme get a racket.”

He stood there as if he’d misunderstood. “You want to play me? Uh, no thanks…”

I protested, suggesting he might have at least tried to mask his sarcasm even though we both knew that I’d never played tennis. Suddenly, he acquiesced. “OK, sure; this is gonna be fun.”

We walked up to the court and knocked a few balls around for warm-up, and then started a game. He served, and I swung the racket, missing the ball by a country mile. This went on a little while, and I never connected with the ball. Instead, I was like a guy in a batting cage when the pitching machine goes haywire. Pock-pock-pock-pock — it was an endless barrage of fuzzy green missiles. And when one hits you, it lands with a far worse wallop than one might expect.