Atop Mount Stupid

Years ago, Bettye and I were standing around the flagpole in front of the old library building on Burdeshaw Street with her colleague, Lonnie, puzzling over a broken flag rope. It had brass clasps positioned along one side so the flags could be attached, and was configured in a loop through a pulley atop the 40-foot pole. Frayed from years of use, the rope had snapped, and the weight of the brass couplings pulled it free of the lofty pulley.
The dilemma at hand was how one might get a replacement threaded through the pulley.
I was familiar with this particular flagstaff, having previously written a story about an itinerant flagpole painter who traveled from town to town with little more than a bucket of silver paint and a couple of short cotton cords. For a few bucks, he’d offered to paint the library flagpole top to bottom, and he’d be finished in about 15 minutes. He was a wiry man whose clothes were stained silver by weeks of splashed paint, so he looked like a superhero, seeming to levitate to the top. Scouts and sailors would gape in envy of his ingenuity as he knotted the cords he whipped around the flagpole into makeshift stirrups. With a foot in one and hand in the other, he scaled the narrow staff in seconds and then painted his way down.
Remembering how effortless he made the task seem, I stepped up.
“Just give me the rope,” I said. “I’ll shimmy up the pole and thread it through the pulley.”
Bettye stared at me for a second in what I mistook as admiration: “I will bet you a thousand dollars you can’t do that.”
Lonnie burst into convulsive laughter, and then quickly gathered his composure. “I’m pretty sure (ital)I(endital) can’t do that,” he offered diplomatically.
I couldn’t believe they were serious. The first clue was that Bettye never gambles unless she’s sure she’ll win. The second was that Lonnie is a good decade younger than me and had spent weeks in training for a bodybuilding contest. He was in tip-top shape, having chiseled out the physique of a wasp — broad muscled shoulders and legs demarked by a thin waist. I, on the other hand, was a good 250 pounds of pudge. If Lonnie was certain he could not climb the pole, perhaps I should reassess my abilities.
I didn’t know it at the time, but I was experiencing the Dunning Kruger Effect — a cognitive bias in which a person wrongly overestimates his knowledge or ability.
This all came flooding back to me the other day at the weekly Meeting of the Minds – a group of 10 of us from various walks of life who gather for breakfast and consider a pre-determined topic. This week one of my cohorts brought in a piece on Dunning Kruger for the group’s edification. While my anecdote would have been fitting, I kept quiet about the flagpole in self-defense. Such a tale might be interesting from a scientific perspective, but it’s laden with humiliation. I should know; the flagpole wasn’t my first exploration of Dunning Kruger.
When I was in college, I was watching television one day when one of my roommates came plodding through the living room with his tennis racket, muttering about how nice the day was and that he couldn’t find anyone to join him on the court in our apartment complex.
“I’ll play,” I offered. “Lemme get a racket.”
He stood there as if he’d misunderstood. “You want to play me? Uh, no thanks…”
I protested, suggesting he might have at least tried to mask his sarcasm even though we both knew that I’d never played tennis. Suddenly, he acquiesced. “OK, sure; this is gonna be fun.”
We walked up to the court and knocked a few balls around for warm-up, and then started a game. He served, and I swung the racket, missing the ball by a country mile. This went on a little while, and I never connected with the ball. Instead, I was like a guy in a batting cage when the pitching machine goes haywire. Pock-pock-pock-pock — it was an endless barrage of fuzzy green missiles. And when one hits you, it lands with a far worse wallop than one might expect.
This was a good 15 years before David Dunning and Justin Kruger published their study, "Unskilled and Unaware of It: How Difficulties in Recognizing One's Own Incompetence Lead to Inflated Self-Assessments” for which they won a 2000 Ig Nobel Prize. The concept is illustrated on a graph with the X axis measuring confidence and the Y axis measuring knowledge or ability. At low ability, confidence rises greatly, and then plummets as knowledge or ability increases, creating a steep spike called “Mount Stupid.” Increased knowledge or ability, coupled with realization of one’s deficiencies causes the fall of confidence — “The Valley of Despair.” The subsequent return of confidence as knowledge builds is “The Slope of Enlightenment.”
Ironically, I studied psychology in college. Had I really been on the ball, I might have recognized my place atop Mount Stupid and ciphered out a study of my own.
“The Perkins Effect…” It’s got a ring to it, I must say.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
