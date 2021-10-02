Back to the soil

I would not attempt to guess the number of gatherings of authors I have attended through the years. We’ve gotten to know a lot of writers and publicists, and always enjoy seeing them when our paths cross at another juncture, perhaps after another book and maybe even in another state. Several have become real friends, and that’s icing on the cake.

One of my favorite things about these gatherings – book festivals, writing symposiums, literary festivals, what-have-you – is that there are always writers I have no prior knowledge of. Often, hearing them speak can open new directions.

In Monroeville, there is an annual Writers Symposium that launched in 1998. The event was pulled together by the Alabama Writers’ Forum and the local community college. At different times through the years, Bettye and I both served as board members for AWF, so we attended the symposium regularly. In the second year, there was a man on the program that I hadn’t heard of. He was a columnist for Southern Accents, a magazine I associated with women who liked their surroundings to look nice. Therefore, I hadn’t read it. But there was a lot of buzz about the columnist, Lee May, who had recently published a book, In My Father’s Garden.