Back to the soil

I would not attempt to guess the number of gatherings of authors I have attended through the years. We’ve gotten to know a lot of writers and publicists, and always enjoy seeing them when our paths cross at another juncture, perhaps after another book and maybe even in another state. Several have become real friends, and that’s icing on the cake.
One of my favorite things about these gatherings – book festivals, writing symposiums, literary festivals, what-have-you – is that there are always writers I have no prior knowledge of. Often, hearing them speak can open new directions.
In Monroeville, there is an annual Writers Symposium that launched in 1998. The event was pulled together by the Alabama Writers’ Forum and the local community college. At different times through the years, Bettye and I both served as board members for AWF, so we attended the symposium regularly. In the second year, there was a man on the program that I hadn’t heard of. He was a columnist for Southern Accents, a magazine I associated with women who liked their surroundings to look nice. Therefore, I hadn’t read it. But there was a lot of buzz about the columnist, Lee May, who had recently published a book, In My Father’s Garden.
When he began his remarks, I understood why he was there. He wrote about plants and gardening for Southern Accents, but the waters in Lee May’s soul ran much deeper, and his presentation was riveting. He talked about what drew him to the plant world, and how he was so consumed he would carry a shovel in his trunk in case he saw a plant he might want. He spoke in lengthy detail about his collection of plants that lived in old tires in the back yard. And he spoke of his father, who he hadn’t known until adulthood, and the connection they were able to build when he discovered his father shared his love of botany.
One spring in my post-high school youth, my father decided he wanted to grow some tomatoes. This was bad news for me; whenever either of my parents had a brainstorm, it was a given that I’d be the one carrying the water. I looked around the backyard for the most likely spot and decided it might have been the northwest corner, except that was where my parents had buried Pucci, the family dog, who died of old age one day while we were all at school.
My dad’s concept was grander in scope, and after he had me wrestle the borrowed tiller from the trunk of the Plymouth, he paced off a rectangle that must’ve measured 600 square feet, and then left me to it. I have blocked most of the tiller experience from my memory, but recall enough about it to shy away from any future “tilling of the soil.”
He planted tomatoes and peppers and squash and zucchini. I have a friend whose family farmed up in Newville or thereabouts, and he gave me a ball cap to give my father. In the evenings, Daddy would change out of his business clothes and into an avocado-green jump suit from Sears, put on his Ward Farms cap and walk up and down the rows of plants, surveying the progress as if he were an extension agent.
More often than not, there’d be changes from his previous inspection. Oddly, I thought, he and my mother would toss all the “messy garbage” into the garden – coffee grounds, egg shells, vegetable trimmings, and who knows what all. It would “compost” they said, and make the soil richer for the plants. Soon we were swimming in vegetables, and were having tomatoes in various forms at every meal. And squash. And zucchini. I don’t know what happened with the peppers.
Unlike with Lee May and his father, my dad’s farmer phase apparently didn’t find its way to my DNA strand. Perhaps it’s the repressed memory of the jarring tilling, but I can’t gin up any interest in planting a garden.
Other people’s gardens are another matter. There’s nothing better than a roadside fruit or vegetable stand, or farmers market, and I’m a real sucker for them. My favorite places are the ones with badly misspelled, hand-painted signs. “Squarsh,” it may read. “Maters. Zookini.” The proprietor may well have advanced degrees in agricultural science, but knows that some people think a misspelled sign underscores the roadside stand vibe.
My problem is that when it comes to buying fresh produce, I don’t have much in the way of context. I’m not sure of the going rate for tomatoes, so I don’t know if a basket should cost $1 or $10. If corn comes in sets of six ears, do I need 12 just in case?
The Poplar Head Farmers Market opened for the fall on Saturday, and will be open each Saturday in October. I’ve been looking forward to it because I’ve eaten most of my jar of Mrs. Throckmorton’s giardiniera. One of the vendors said they’d have greens, and I hope to buy some.
I just need a frame of reference: How does one quantify “a mess?”
