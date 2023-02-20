The backyard at the lodge has been a source of great pleasure for me over the years. We have cleared most of the small trees and shrubs until what remains is woody, nearly parklike half acre.

I have spent many an evening firing up a Henry Clay stogie and watching the twilight creep among the trees. The pups enjoy it immensely. When we put them out they explore as if they are touring new ground. I don’t know how often you can be fascinated by sniffing the same spot again and again, but they seem enraptured to do just that.

The backyard provides homes for a fair number of critters. We currently have an entire squadron of squirrels, chipmunks, at least one owl and a raccoon. All seem to dwell in harmony though the Schnauzers do chase the squirrels...to no avail. Several times a year a rampaging tortoise manages to somehow breach the fence and invade our little parcel of Eden. Bravely, always on high alert, the pups have managed to repel those vicious, armored marauders and keep them from overrunning the lodge.

The yard is surrounded by trees and you might think we would have a snake problem. In nearly 40 years, we have seen two white oak snakes and one banded water snake. But we all know about serpents and Eden.

We recently had an experience with a serpent and while not causing the fall of mankind (an event that occurred some centuries ago), this serpent spread destruction in its wake. A few years back we constructed an addition to the lodge and as a part of that our builder installed what he told us was a Mitsubishi mini-split. You may have encountered these. The vent part is up by the ceiling and the compressor, as with our standard air conditioner, rests outside. We have thoroughly enjoyed this unit. It is quiet and very efficient...made me wish the main A/C unit was similar.

All was running smoothly but in Norm’s world that never lasts. Suddenly, with no warning, the mini-split ceased working. I was quite disappointed because the unit was fairly new and not often used. A quick call went out to our air conditioning service guy and shortly we had him checking circuit breakers and other stuff I can’t even describe.

Eventually, he burrowed into the compressor and I watched in horror as he extracted the wizened remains of a small white oak snake. The critter was slightly longer than 12 inches but had managed to stretch his body between two electrical contacts and fry himself while simultaneously shorting and burning up the circuit board that controls the unit. No harm, no foul, except there was big harm, big foul.

I am now faced with two choices; replace the circuit board at a modest cost of $3,000 or buy a new unit for $7,000. Sounds like an easy decision, but I’m told there is no guarantee the board replacement will work.

So, the harmless white oak snakes have had a massive impact on the Douglass treasury. The pups failed in their duty of guarding the lodge. I have no option except cutting their allowances to help defray the cost. Most of the time it just don’t pay to be Norm.

Onward.