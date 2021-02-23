Benefactor or ideologue

During the 1970s and 1980s, we had two well-respected and effective senators in “Judge” Howell Heflin and Richard Shelby.

Upon the arrival of Jeff Sessions in 1996 as the state’s first true blue Republican, we witnessed the portrayal of our first true ideologue. Sessions was the most right-wing, reactionary Republican in the U.S. Senate. However, he was not a demagogue; he was a true believer and one of the most honest and gentlemanly men I have ever observed in the public arena. He was also well-qualified and prepared to be U.S. senator having been a U.S. attorney and attorney general of Alabama.

Nevertheless, during the 20 years that Sessions and Shelby served together, we had two distinctly different prototypes. Shelby was the benefactor, facilitator, and breadwinner, while Sessions was the ultimate ideologue, conservative, Fox News darling.

Currently, we have one benefactor, Shelby, and one ideologue, Tommy Tuberville. Sen. Shelby recently announced that he will retire after his sixth six-year term at the end of 2022. Alabama is going to be in the proverbial boat without a paddle at that time. We will have negligible power in Washington and, for a state that depends on federal dollars, that is not going to be a good position to be in for Alabama.