Best memories involve food

But truth be known, what I really long for is something I cannot have – a Boomer Burger. Cheddar cheese, no mayo and no onions. Fries and sweet tea. It would not be the same without the whole tableau. I want the twins, Debbie and Sandy, to be there. I’d want to see my friends who have moved on, or those who have passed away, like Livie, my record store co-worker, or Boomer’s owner Fred Moody, who could usually be found on a bar stool in the corner, holding court under the television. Donnie or Recie or Denise would be behind the bar, clanging a bell when someone tips. Wali would be in the kitchen working his magic on the food. Carefully curated music of the day would be the soundtrack, and a group from the latest SEACT production would pack in around a table in the back, blowing off steam after another rehearsal. The usual crowd would be scattered throughout, and maybe someone would be playing guitar and singing in the living room. All under the watchful fixed gaze of the ancient, dusty mannequin, Mrs. Boomer. The matchbook cover called it “Just another bar and grill — warm beer, lousy food.” It was anything but that. It was more of a social club where anyone could belong. The food was great, as was the company.