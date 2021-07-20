Bibb Graves, the education governor

Most states have one General Fund budget. We are only one of five states that have two.

Some of you have asked why we have two budgets – one for the General Fund and one for education. Here is why.

During the era of the Great Depression and even afterwards, education in Alabama was woefully underfunded and that is really being generous to simply say underfunded. Our schools were similar to a Third World country. We had two separate systems, one for white students and one for Black students. Many rural schools were one room shanties like folks used in the 1800s, like Blab schools, no air conditioning and wood burning stoves for heat.

There were no buses to transport children, so they really did walk to school, barefooted, many times miles to and from. This was for the white schools. You can only imagine what an abysmal education was afforded Black kids. Many times teachers were not even being paid. They were given script notes in hopes of getting paid in the future.