Big box of Corn Flakes at a big box store

There I was, wandering aimlessly through the aisles of our big box store. To the untrained observer it appeared aimless, but, in fact, I was mulling an existential question: should I buy the 50-pound box of corn flakes or not?

That’s the problem with that store. You go in to buy one item but then you hear the siren call from a ginormous box of cereal and you begin to wonder. I was doing mental math and figured if I ate 3 meals a day, all cornflakes, I could finish the box by late April.

I was penduluming back and forth—yes, no, that’s a lot of flakes, who would buy this? But if somebody wasn’t buying these huge supplies why would the store have a full pallet of them?

All the while I was engaged in this cosmic question there was an elderly couple…more elder than even myownself, ambling along in front of me. Both were fairly short and looked like they could easily dispose of 50 pounds of cereal in short order, if you get my drift.

They were walking side-by-side with him pushing the cart and she close by his side. Suddenly her hand moved a bit and danged if she didn’t pinch him on his fanny. I was flabbergasted. I’m guessing they were at least mid-70s, and I was witnessing something I had never expected to see from Gray Panthers; a PDA of the most blatant kind. I was shocked but also thought “Isn’t that sweet?”

They obviously still liked each other, and then I remembered. When Mable, my lovely bride, and I go shopping together she will frequently pinch my posterior as a gesture of affection. After 50 years, you would think she had learned to control her impulses. She just can’t help herself.

Mable is from Henry County, and as I’m sure you know, there are some Henry County gals who march to a different drum. They are independent and confident and if they want to do something, by George, they do it. With that in mind, I had a change of attitude toward the love birds in front of me.

What a pleasing concept, after who knows how many years together, they clearly still liked each other. It was, as we say, a moment. So how was your yesterday?

As for the corn flakes, if you would like to eat some, stop by the lodge. There will be plenty for all.

Onward.