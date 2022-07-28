Bill King: Why drivers park in the street

We all have them. They are pet peeves. We all have those things that people do that absolutely drive us crazy. Honestly, we all do things too that drive others crazy. They are things like someone scraping their fingernails across a chalkboard. Things that make us want to scream. You do remember chalkboards, don’t you? Those were the forerunners to white boards, overhead projectors and PowerPoint. One of my pet peeves is drivers who park their vehicles in the street. They block traffic and make it difficult to get around them without having an accident.

Honestly, some of these things are our own fault, or at least the fault of whoever made up the English language. We say things we don’t mean, or at least use words and phrases that mean something totally different from what they sound like. This confuses people and causes them to do the wrong thing. Those wrong things are the things that get on our nerves and eventually become pet peeves.

These words are called contronyms. A contronym is a word that has the opposite meaning of what it sounds like it means. For instance, the word extraordinary doesn’t mean more of the ordinary, but that which is not ordinary.

So, why do drivers park their vehicles in the street? Some do this because they’ve double parked, but some do so because there is no street-side parking. Since there is nowhere for drivers to park beside the street, they park in the street. Oftentimes, you can barely get down the streets for all the vehicles that block the way. Sometimes they even park on both sides of the street, barely leaving ample space for a bicycle to squeeze through and pass by. This not only occurs on neighborhood streets, but even on busy main roads through town. Frustrating as this is, it is not their fault…bless their hearts.

You may have called these drivers, or parkers, certain names or words. That is all too tempting, but not nice, and also not helpful. Certain contronyms are to blame for their behavior. Two words in our English language have confused them and this is why they do what they do. The words are driveway and parkway. A driveway is where we park our vehicles, and a parkway is where we drive our vehicles. That seems to be backwards, so we might see where drivers and parkers get confused. Well, some people drive their vehicles on their driveway and then park them in their garage, but many park theirs on their driveway. A few even put theirs up on blocks, so they can work on them in their driveway. Some even stay parked in the driveway, and up on blocks, for a couple of years because the shade-tree mechanic owner can’t figure out how to fix his vehicle. That driveway has become a long-term parkway.

I doubt we will change the names of parkways and driveways, so I doubt that drivers will stop parking in streets. Could we temper the problem, so we don’t lose our tempers over the problem…somehow?