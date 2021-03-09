Birmingham’s political inside man

He began his civic political involvement in his 20s through the legendary Birmingham Jaycees. He, like a good many of Birmingham’s civic and political leaders, cut his teeth in the Birmingham Jaycees. This group was the original founder of Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Birmingham Jaycees were the training ground for the leaders of the city. Some of Fuller’s contemporaries in the 1960s and early 1970s were Fox DeFuniak, J. Mason Davis, David Wheeler, Julian Smith, George McMillan, and George Siebels.

The Birmingham Jaycees became the springboard for George Siebels to be elected mayor of Birmingham in 1965. Joe Fuller was instrumental in helping to orchestrate Siebel’s victory. Thus, began Joe Fuller’s reign as the kingmaker of Birmingham politics.

Fuller would start candidates off in his stately home on top of a hill in the historic Redmont neighborhood in Birmingham. He would have a gathering of 20 to 30 at an elegant meal, which he primarily prepared.

His first major horse he bet on was George McMillan. He helped George get elected to the legislature and then helped mastermind McMillan’s historical upset of state Sen. George Lewis Bailes. He then helped manage his successful run for lieutenant governor and then saw him almost beat George Wallace for governor in 1982.