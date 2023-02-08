Birmingham Southern College creates leaders passionately devoted to their community, and these leaders create hope for a better Alabama.

I attended Birmingham-Southern College nine years before the economic turmoil which situated the college in a period of financial instability. As a current member of the Board of Trustees, I have absolute confidence in our current president and administration to position us for a corrected future. However, following the example of many other educational institutions, the college is in need of assistance from the state of Alabama, just as the state of Alabama is in need of Birmingham-Southern College.

Why does a small liberal arts college in Birmingham matter to the people of the Dothan area? Here’s one reason: 39 percent of the 179 BSC alumni who live in the six-county Wiregrass region are either working in health care, law, or education. That means if you’ve seen a doctor, dentist, lawyer, or teacher in the Dothan Eagle’s coverage area, chances are he or she is a BSC graduate.

Here’s another: Three of BSC’s 33 current trustees – Ragan Dillon Cain ‘99, DeLynn Moring Zell ’86, and me, Class of 2003 – grew up in the Wiregrass and have maintained strong ties to the community, which helps the college recruit top students.

BSC fosters within each student a thirst for societal improvements that becomes a driver of their future approach to civic engagement. The college empowers the minds of Alabama’s young adults with the tools needed to generate innovative systems that build up our communities through education, healthcare, ministry, government, and industry. It inspires the heart and soul of its graduates to lead beyond self-improvement, toward the improvement of all persons.

Every professor and staff person, each classroom and student-life experience, the student body itself, inspired me to love my community and to pour myself into leading others into a more abundant and thriving future. And I am not an exception – this is the norm.

Due to the college’s culture, I was challenged to begin learning hands-on leadership skills to help transform our neighborhood before I even graduated. The faculty, the service-learning program, and leadership studies staff equipped me to create a mentoring program with a nearby elementary school. Through this partnership, I was able to not only witness the lives of young children positively impacted, but we helped renovate every level of the elementary school while engaging hundreds of college students.

For the last 22 years I have been an active partner in education. Mentoring elementary students and partnering with our schools has become a lifelong source of fulfillment, learned in my sophomore year of college. And this is only one example of how BSC inspired me to be defined by more than my occupation, but to be involved in systemic change that fosters a more prosperous future for all.

Birmingham Southern College recognized the potential of a kid from Dothan who was only an average student academically. Because of that I was able to receive statewide recognition for being one of Alabama’s Childhood Advocates. I was able to travel to the ancient church sites of the Apostle Paul with some of Alabama’s finest faith leaders. I was able to discuss childhood literacy with Katie Couric. I was able to explore my vocation with American author, educator, and activist Parker Palmer. I was able to work with world-class clinicians in Washington, D.C.’s non-profit Whitman-Walker Community Health Clinic. I was able to explore the Metropolitan Museum of Art with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and philanthropist Agnes Gund. And I was able to graduate college with a fellowship to attend Emory University Candler School of Theology tuition-free.

I now lead more than 90 staff members at First United Methodist Church in Dothan. While our vision is distinctively Christian, our mission hopes to transform our community for the betterment of all. I began to learn how to lead for change at Birmingham Southern College, and BSC inspired me to always work for a better community.

Wherever you find a BSC graduate, you find hope for a better Alabama.