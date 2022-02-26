Black history lived

I arrived at work the other day to find the red message light flashing on the phone on my credenza. I glanced at the number and knew immediately who’d called. I let the message play.
“Coworker!” the caller said, and then asked me to call him back. I dialed the number later in the day when I had some uninterrupted time; I didn’t want to have to cut the call short.
After several rings, the call connected, and I heard a low grunt or growl that may have been a “hello” from someone who might have been napping.
“It’s Perkins,” I said. And the other end of the line exploded into raucous laughter.
“Is this Caesar at the Rubicon?” he cackled. “Is this Hannibal crossing the Alps with his elephants?”
Dr. Myland Brown is nothing if not joyful. We’ve been friends a long time, and whether a week or a year has passed since we last spoke, he greets me as if I’d returned from a long journey. We’d run into each other at the post office or in the public library, and time would stand still as we discussed education, race, history, politics, and ideas to help change the world, usually picking up where we had left off weeks earlier. Sometimes we’d plan a longer visit over a meal at Red Lobster. Since the pandemic began, our visits have been primarily by telephone, although one afternoon I stood in his yard with Dr. Brown sitting on a ladderback chair just inside the back door as we shouted a dialogue on current events through a screen-and-glass storm door.
He's one of the wisest people I’ve ever met, and he’s beyond generous with his time and ideas. I genuinely enjoy his company. When he talks I always try to listen because, without fail, I always walk away knowing far more than when I walked up. Some of that is because he’s pushing 90 but doesn’t miss a thing; some is because he’s a historian who seems to remember everything he was ever taught, and can still recite a long passage about the diaspora he memorized in 11th grade. Add to that that he is African-American, and his education and experiences reveal a valuable perspective that’s increasingly rare.
But in this call, he was troubled. He was very proud of a local television station’s segments on Black history throughout the month, but was disappointed by the omission of information that could have been included. Like Carver High School – the old one that was on Lake Street – from which he graduated in 1952, and which he credits with providing him a foundation that led him to earn degrees from Alabama State University and Ball State, where he was the first person of color to earn a PhD, and embark on a 45-year career as an educator, author, motivational speaker, and international education consultant.
Dr. Brown doesn’t talk about Black history as curriculum or a field of study. He lived Black history, from his childhood in a 1930s cotton field to helping calm a distraught student body at Ball State after Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination, and working as an educator through desegregation and beyond. And he’s spent a professional lifetime sharing the values and critical thinking skills he learned from his parents, his beloved teachers at Carver High School, and from decades spent learning and teaching in schools and universities in several states.
“The kids are not taught history anymore,” Dr. Brown said. “They just rush them through” like the Champion, the Hummingbird, or the Silver Meteor, the sort of passenger trains bound for Miami that he said might blow into town on a cloud of smoke, stopping briefly at the Atlantic Coastline Passenger Depot in Dixie before ferrying rich folks on to the tip of Florida.
I would often worry a bit about Dr. Brown because he would not hesitate to approach young black men who had carefully dressed to appear dangerous and unapproachable, and he’d chew them out for disrespecting themselves and the people around them. “And pull up your pants,” he’d say. But even the most fierce of them would chuckle sheepishly, hitch up their britches, and answer, “Yes, sir,” as if they’d just been chewed out by their granddaddy.
Perhaps kids aren’t taught history in school like they should be. But if you spend any time at all standing in the post office or the library with Dr. Brown, you’ll get the sense that he’s done an outstanding job of it on his own, as it seems every young person who passes by will gaze at him in admiration, and greet him with a shy “Hey, Dr. Brown!”
