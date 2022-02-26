Black history lived

He's one of the wisest people I’ve ever met, and he’s beyond generous with his time and ideas. I genuinely enjoy his company. When he talks I always try to listen because, without fail, I always walk away knowing far more than when I walked up. Some of that is because he’s pushing 90 but doesn’t miss a thing; some is because he’s a historian who seems to remember everything he was ever taught, and can still recite a long passage about the diaspora he memorized in 11th grade. Add to that that he is African-American, and his education and experiences reveal a valuable perspective that’s increasingly rare.

But in this call, he was troubled. He was very proud of a local television station’s segments on Black history throughout the month, but was disappointed by the omission of information that could have been included. Like Carver High School – the old one that was on Lake Street – from which he graduated in 1952, and which he credits with providing him a foundation that led him to earn degrees from Alabama State University and Ball State, where he was the first person of color to earn a PhD, and embark on a 45-year career as an educator, author, motivational speaker, and international education consultant.