Black thumb

I was in college at the time, and one weekend when I was home, I thought I would take the plant back to Auburn with me. I put some dirt in clay bowl I’d created in an art class, and planted the blade in it. Then I put the whole thing on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat for the ride, and didn’t give it a thought until I began to load the car for another trip. For months I’d driven Miss Dracaena with no water, little sun, and 100-degree heat. But when I moved the seat up and discovered the forgotten plant, it was a healthy as the day I’d put it in there. I grabbed the plant near its base and pulled and it released from the ceramic bowl bringing with it the soil that had baked into an adobe brick. I tossed it over the fence into the woods beyond the apartment grounds, where I am sure it still grows.