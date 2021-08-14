Black thumb

When my little sister was in school, she took a science class that required students to do a project. It wasn’t a new concept; I had a ninth-grade class with the same requirement, but that’s another story. Susie’s project was far better than anything I had considered years earlier, and had a much greater chance of success.
Both my sisters were far better students than I was, so there was little likelihood she would experience the humiliating failure I had when my homemade fire extinguisher exploded, showering my eighth-grade science teacher and front-row classmates with baking soda and vinegar. I still think I should have gotten an A instead of a D.
Susie’s scheme was a far better concept. She had taken a plastic terrarium we had on hand, and filled the bottom with river rock and potting soil, carefully arranging a common house plant in the center. Then she emptied several small match boxes and filled them with salt. Some were left half open and were buried near the plant; others were left on top of the soil.
The creation was meant to be a diorama of a toxic waste dump, and would, over time, demonstrate the effect of toxic waste on living things. I suppose she also wrote a paper describing the subject and the anticipated progression of the project.
By the end of the year, the plant thrived, despite the presence of what must’ve been a cup of salt in the dirt. She brought the terrarium home, and it was decided that the problem was the plant itself — she had chosen one that was a single sturdy blade of Dracaena trifasciata , better known to me as “Mother-in-Law’s Tongue” because it is sharp and relentless. The plant is native to the tropical equatorial region of West Africa between the Niger and Congo rivers, so it’s designed for inhospitable environs.
I was in college at the time, and one weekend when I was home, I thought I would take the plant back to Auburn with me. I put some dirt in clay bowl I’d created in an art class, and planted the blade in it. Then I put the whole thing on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat for the ride, and didn’t give it a thought until I began to load the car for another trip. For months I’d driven Miss Dracaena with no water, little sun, and 100-degree heat. But when I moved the seat up and discovered the forgotten plant, it was a healthy as the day I’d put it in there. I grabbed the plant near its base and pulled and it released from the ceramic bowl bringing with it the soil that had baked into an adobe brick. I tossed it over the fence into the woods beyond the apartment grounds, where I am sure it still grows.
The experience gave me an unrealistic expectation of my ability to maintain plants. I’ve nurtured a succession of orchids to an early death. I’ve planted, over time, at least an acre of rosemary and basil plants, and they have, without exception, withered and died. Several years ago, someone gave me a small cutting of a fig tree, and I had grand plans of watching it grow into a tower factory to produce figs so prodigiously that I would have all I would want and plenty to share. I found a perfect spot and planted the stick. For months, it had three leaves. One day, I noticed one of the leaves on the ground; and a couple of days later, only one leaf waved from atop the stick. Soon it became clear that my fig stick had died. I pulled it up and tossed it out where the lawn clippings go.
Last year, I put out another rosemary plant, and it grew weakly – most likely because I didn’t dig the hole deep enough. When it appeared to be on its last leg, we got another rosemary and a basil plant, and put both in pots. I began to tend those, and one day noticed that the rosemary plant I had abandoned had tripled in size, as has the potted one. Meanwhile, the new basil plant has become puny. If it were a person, I’d insist on taking it to a doctor.
I keep thinking about that Mother-in-Law’s Tongue. It tried to tell me, but I didn’t listen. I suppose I should just plant them and forget them. The common denominator in this serial plant death is my interference.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901.