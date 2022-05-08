'Bless his heart' sings Southern

There is no place I’d rather live than in the south. Other parts of the country have areas of interest; the rugged coast of Maine and the garish fall foliage of New England…or the bizarre rock formations of Utah and Aruzona.

They are great to visit but home is here and where I want to live.

We have many attractions from fried chicken, grits and sweet tea to our mostly pleasant weather. As a bonus I particularly enjoy our southern idioms. I suppose other parts of the U.S. have phrases peculiar to them but I believe we lead the world in that category. I reckon there are hundreds if not thousands of them with “I reckon” being one.

You have probably heard these but here are a few that I like; He’s playin’ possum. He’s grinnin’ like a mule eatin’ briars. She beat him like a red headed step son. That dog won’t hunt. I’m fixing to…Well, just a beginning but then there are others I don’t hear much these days.

My mother, the Kid, was a southern girl from Birmingham. When she would not have time to do a job as well as she wanted to she would say, ”I just hit it a lick and a promise.” I have heard no one else use that but clearly it was a great southern expression.

If I had to pick one word to characterize the south it would be, “Y’all”.

Wherever I go at some point I will hear “Y’all” in some form. It is never pronounced the way we say it but I appreciate the effort.

Likewise, the one expression that typifies Southern is, “Bless his heart.”

To the unknowing this sounds like a kind benediction. We know better. We know the phrase, usually uttered by a sweet belle really means, what a doofus, he really messed that up but he’s not a bad boy.

I have had my heart blessed many times as I failed to accomplish something. A yankee, upon hearing this, would think, “Isn’t that nice.” We natives know it is a verbal acknowledgement of a failure or frequently some easy chore that goes awry.

Yes, bless your heart, is the mother of all southern expressions. There are countless others but none that capture the southern soul better…in my opinion.

In fact, as the Twelve Loyal Readers have this missive read to them I can almost hear a dozen “Bless his heart”. The Twelve are southerners.

Onward.