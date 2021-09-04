Blissfully oblivious

I wish I could say it was the first time I tried to get into someone else’s car. Several years ago, Bettye had driven us over in her red sedan to Kiwanis Park to walk along the trail. As we were headed back to the car, I slowed because I’d seen some people I knew gathering supplies to feed a colony of feral cats in the woods near the park. We were shouting greetings across the parking lot when I stepped up next to the car and pulled on the door handle. The door was still locked, so I knocked on the window and made an “unlock” gesture, but there was no response.

I looked in the car to see what the hold-up was, only to find a strange woman staring at me as if I were the slasher from Halloween. Beyond her, in the next space, I could see Bettye seeing me trying to get into some poor woman’s red sedan.

As I walked away, I pointed to the red car I was supposed to get in and mouthed “Sorry!” to the woman I’d scared half to death. I doubt that made her feel any better; a strange man had tried to get into her car at the park. That’s the beginning of any horror movie; it made little difference that I was just an inattentive dolt.