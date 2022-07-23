Blockhead: How to avoid writer's block

Occasionally, someone will ask me about writer’s block. They may be someone who wants to write and isn’t sure how to start. They may be hoping for a story about strategies to get past frustrating moments when a blank page cows one into inaction. They may be someone who doesn’t really know me and they’re trying to fill the air between us to keep a conversation going.

I’ve been writing a long time, and I can’t recall an instance in which I was paralyzed by the lack of thought. From the fifth grade, when our class had to create poems as a sort of instructional exercise, I’ve just plowed in there. I can’t remember what sort of inane blather was included between the green construction-paper covers of my first book, but I’ll never forget the bold, all-caps title I emblazoned across the front – POMES – which may have suggested that the work didn’t rival Auden or Donne.

Something about poetry has always intrigued me, but I can’t tell iambic pentameter from a sack of IAMS dog food. I wound up foregoing the requisite beret, and now only remember a couple of lines from a bawdy limerick ­– which is anapestic trimeter!

Still, I’ve managed to support myself with words, and have had a good time doing it, for the most part.

For the last 25 years or so, I have primarily been an editorialist, writing the concise unsigned opinions in the upper left-hand corner of the editorial page several times a week. I’ve often explained how that works. The editorial is the institutional voice of the publication, and while I may or may not agree with the position, my job is to write in support of the newspaper’s view. I liken it to being hired to paint a house. If the homeowners want the house to be bright yellow, it doesn’t matter if the painter thinks it should be blue. He just paints what the homeowner wants.

I like writing opinion commentary. However, I try to write other things just to keep life interesting. I did some copyediting for a woman who ran a public relations firm in a northern state, and eventually did some writing for some of her clients. It was a fascinating mix of stories. I learned a great deal about LIDAR, the computer/laser guidance system that enables vehicles to move about without drivers. Another assignment was for a new procedure being offered by a surgeon’s aesthetic plastic surgery practice. I was given the name and phone number of a woman who’d had the procedure, and I gave her a call, spending an hour or so discussing the finer points of the Brazilian butt lift.

A couple of years ago at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, my boss asked me to write a weekly column about the impact of the changes it brought in our daily lives. I was tentative about it, unsure of how to approach the task and, more importantly, how I would find a topic every week. But I was working from home, set up on a card table on the patio, and had noticed a whole world of wildlife activity I never knew existed and would never have seen if not for the virus exodus from our downtown office. So I wrote about the chipmunks, and I wrote about the birds. I watched a wrenching ballet of a wasp’s death throes in the prehistoric jaws of a blood-red skink. More than 100 weeks later, I’ve still managed to find something to spill onto the virtual “page.”

A couple of weeks ago, I returned to another form of writing I’ve long enjoyed – human interest stories. I’d seen a post by a Facebook friend proud of her son’s accomplishments. I watched a video in which he was the lead actor, and was impressed by his skills. So I sent her a message, and a few days later, she and her son met me for coffee, and the kid kept me in thrall for an hour or so, excitedly telling me what his life had been like since the 6th grade. Boy and mom both seemed to enjoy the encounter, but I really think I got more out of it than they did, because I enjoyed both the visit and the time writing John McDonald’s story.

It’s been my great fortune to have never experienced writer’s block. My only obstacle – if one can call it that – is making the time to write the pieces I want to write. I don’t believe I will ever finish.

