Blues in the night

The last thing I wanted to do was go out. It was Tuesday, which meant watching the alphabets — Pat and Vanna first, then NCIS, FBI, and the other FBI, and then zzzzzz.
We’d made plans to meet some friends downtown. It sounded like a good idea at the time, but then the time arrived, and I realized I’d gotten pretty good at watching television, and that the meals we’d whip up at home were better than anything we could get out somewhere. Besides, I knew I’d enjoy it once I got there.
We headed down to the Thirsty Pig, where Paul Hornsby was scheduled to speak about his book and his life in rock’n’roll music. There was some loose talk along the lines of “… and there may be some music.” So there was that.
It’s been a good while since I’ve heard live music. Around Valentine’s Day last year, we drove up to Atlanta to hear Andrea Bocelli. The maestro had been sick with what turned out to be COVID-19, and he limited his singing a bit. (He has recovered, thankfully). So more than a year later, the prospect of live music made my ears perk up.
It apparently got the attention of many others; there was a good crowd. We joined our friends John and June out on the back lawn, and I went in to gather some refreshments. I saw my friend Jane in line, and waved. When she saw me, she simply hollered “Live music!!” over the din. I’m not the only person who’s missed it.
Outside, I spied a couple of my rock’n’roll buddies, Richard Burke and David Adkins, and I went over to speak. David was wearing a guitar; he’s more often behind a keyboard. Richard wasn’t wearing a guitar. “It’s been so long since I played, I’ve lost my calluses,” he said. “I may have forgotten how to play.”
Calluses are important for a picker. I deduced that from a master of the craft.
Years ago, we’d gone to Memphis to see an exhibit of the royal accoutrements of Catherine the Great. I’d put in to go to Graceland as well; if you’re going to see the queen, you’ve gotta see the King, too. One evening we were walking along Beale Street when I heard some Texas twang wafting out of the BB King club. On a little stage inside was Clarence Gatemouth Brown, a top-tier blues and Texas Swing practitioner. I slipped some money to a guy who may or may not have been the doorman, and we went in and listened to the rest the set. In his Western shirt, black cowboy hat, and battered boots, Gatemouth looked like he had a horse tied up out front. His fingers were a blur, plucking maniacally at his Gibson Firebird with his name tooled into a leather badge above the pickups. “I was born in Loo-siana,” he growled, “but raised on the Texas side …”
During the break I saw Gate propping against the bar ordering a drink for a woman with big platinum hair. I stepped up next to them and introduced myself. Gatemouth extended a bony hand and I took it. I was surprised by decades-old calluses on his fingers. Gate played fingerstyle, without a pick. Those callused hands were his moneymaker.
I walked back to the table after speaking with Richard and David, but I was thinking of Gatemouth, his extraordinary professional life, his untimely demise, and somewhat unnerving afterlife.
He was 81 and emphysema-ridden when Hurricane Katrina destroyed his home in Slidell outside New Orleans, but Gate had decamped to a relative’s house in his hometown of Orange, Texas, because of his advanced illness. He died there a few weeks later and was buried in the town’s Hollywood Cemetery. A couple of years passed before Hurricane Ike descended on Texas and inflicted on ol’ Gatemouth what may be the bluesiest thing ever — getting lost in a Texas flood. Ike dumped a storm surge of 10 feet or more on Orange County. Rising waters lifted the lid of Gatemouth’s crypt and his bronze casket bobbed up out of the ground and floated off.
The activity from the stage brought my mind back from Texas. The Wiregrass Blues Society put the shindig together to help promote Paul Hornsby’s book, Fix It in the Mix, and the Society’s Gil Anthony had begun an onstage interview with Hornsby, the Society’s 2015 honoree. The men talked about Paul’s work through the years with Gregg and Duane Allman, the Marshall Tucker Band, and Phil Walden’s Macon, Georgia, recording studio and label, Capricorn Records.
When Gil and Paul wrapped up, Richard, David, and some guys I didn’t know assembled on the Thirsty Pig’s Pig Pen stage and started cranking out some dirty water. Paul joined them on keyboards after a couple of numbers, and then recognized another Society honoree, Lil Jimmy Reed (2016), in the audience and invited him up. Reed borrowed a guitar and “put some stank on it,” as they say, turning up the heat and leading the band down some treacherous moss-canopied dirt roads.
We left while Lil Jimmy’s string-bending was still wailing, and jockeyed the car through the crowded lot toward the street. Moments later, we were home, and it wasn’t even bedtime.
It’s safe to say an epic time was had by all. I haven’t seen so many broad smiles and tapping toes in a long, long time.
Maybe we are on the road back. I think we’ll have some music to keep the beat.
