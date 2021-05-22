Blues in the night

Years ago, we’d gone to Memphis to see an exhibit of the royal accoutrements of Catherine the Great. I’d put in to go to Graceland as well; if you’re going to see the queen, you’ve gotta see the King, too. One evening we were walking along Beale Street when I heard some Texas twang wafting out of the BB King club. On a little stage inside was Clarence Gatemouth Brown, a top-tier blues and Texas Swing practitioner. I slipped some money to a guy who may or may not have been the doorman, and we went in and listened to the rest the set. In his Western shirt, black cowboy hat, and battered boots, Gatemouth looked like he had a horse tied up out front. His fingers were a blur, plucking maniacally at his Gibson Firebird with his name tooled into a leather badge above the pickups. “I was born in Loo-siana,” he growled, “but raised on the Texas side …”