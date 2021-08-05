Branding the Trump vaccine

Donald Trump has always loved seeing his name emblazoned on things, from hotels and golf clubs to steaks and airlines. But there is one naming opportunity, one blue chip brand, that the former president has assiduously -- and astoundingly -- ignored: the Trump Vaccine.

Today his favorable rating is stuck at 42.3%, according to an average of national polls, which is 4.5 points below his share of the vote last November. By becoming the chief pitch man for the immunization effort, he could refurbish an image badly battered by his woefully inept handling of the initial COVID-19 outbreak.

Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster who studies inoculation resisters, sketched out a possible Trump strategy for Politico: "Instead of raising money, raise awareness for the vaccine. Deliver straight to the camera a message that says, 'Look. Do it for me. Do it for the country. Do it for the future. Most importantly, do it for yourself.' In the end, he's the reason they would listen."

Trump is rightly proud of his administration's efforts to promote the rapid development of effective vaccines, and at times he's urged his followers to get their shots. "I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly," he told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News in March.