Broadband expansion is on the way

Last week the Alabama Senate passed three bills sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield. The legislation allows the expansion of broadband access across our state. This is much needed news for many in Alabama, especially in our rural areas and for our small businesses and school-aged children. For too many years there has been a digital divide in our state, and now relief is on the way.

Approximately one-fifth of Alabama households don’t have access to the internet, and many others don’t have high-speed internet.

Sen. Scofield has long been an advocate and championed the need for expanding broadband infrastructure and providing high-speed internet services throughout our state.

Scofield chairs The Alabama Digital Expansion Authority. He and his colleagues on the authority recently announced the Alabama Broadband Map. The map displays a detailed account of internet coverage as it exists in Alabama. Obviously, there is much room for coverage improvement.