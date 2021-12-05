Broken vacuum and a shrinking house

Well, exciting news from the lodge this week. Mable’s beloved vacuum cleaner, the one I loathe beyond description, is showing signs that the end is near.
I bought this monstrosity for her in 1998 not knowing what it was. Upon opening the crate I realized to my horror that instead of a vacuum cleaner I had an assortment of parts that anyone with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering could easily assemble in just a few hours. And, it had to be assembled again before each use.
Over the years, I came to call it the Zombie. It wouldn’t die. Regardless of how much abuse I gave it, it refused to give up the ghost. Recently, I have noticed various parts either broken or leaking air and Mable, herownself, has uttered the fateful words, “Maybe it’s time for a new vacuum.”
I am not the only one that apparently detests this machine. Our cleaning lady has begun to bring her own vacuum just so she won’t be forced to deal with our dinosaur. When that glorious day finally arrives perhaps we can get a vacuum that can simply be plugged in and doesn’t require assembly time. Be still my beating heart.
Speaking of oddities around the lodge, I have noticed another strange event. The lodge is now 40 years old and as you would expect requires a tad more maintenance, much like me. In the past few years we have put on a new roof, installed a new air conditioner, replaced carpets, added wood flooring and acquired new toilets. All of these were necessary and had varying costs associated thereto.
But now it looks like we have a problem that may not be fixable. The lodge was built by a highly-respected homebuilder and until now I have had no call to question the quality. Recently, however, it appears that some of the construction materials are shrinking.
I have written about the tendency for some of my clothes, especially britches, to shrink when they are stored for a period. Most noticeably, I put my winter pants in the back of the closet in April, and when I put them back in the rotation in November, I find they have shrunk, particularly around the waist band. I guess nothing is made as well as it once was.
Unfortunately, the closet itself has also shrunk. When we moved in there was space aplenty. My clothes were on one side, Mable’s on the other and we had lots of room on the floor and on the hanging rails. We truly had a walk-in closet. The closet has gradually, and for the most part without notice, gotten smaller over the last three decades.
Both sides are jammed and to retrieve a shirt these days a struggle is involved. I must force back the adjacent shirts and rassle out the one I want. The floor space has dwindled to near nothing. A large stack of storage containers has sprouted towards the back. In short, our walk-in has become a crawl-in, all because of the lumber shrinking up.
Strangely enough, the measurements are still the same, a phenomenon that makes me question whether the tape measure hasn’t also been shrinking. The same thing has happened in the attic where open spaces once yawned before me. Now I have to climb over and creep through spaces where once I could have driven a car. The cost of expanding these areas is prohibitive so it looks like we will just have to soldier on.
It is disappointing to see our storage space diminishing but, hey, at least I won’t have to store the abominable vacuum for much longer.
Onward.