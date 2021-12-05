Broken vacuum and a shrinking house

Well, exciting news from the lodge this week. Mable’s beloved vacuum cleaner, the one I loathe beyond description, is showing signs that the end is near.

I bought this monstrosity for her in 1998 not knowing what it was. Upon opening the crate I realized to my horror that instead of a vacuum cleaner I had an assortment of parts that anyone with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering could easily assemble in just a few hours. And, it had to be assembled again before each use.

Over the years, I came to call it the Zombie. It wouldn’t die. Regardless of how much abuse I gave it, it refused to give up the ghost. Recently, I have noticed various parts either broken or leaking air and Mable, herownself, has uttered the fateful words, “Maybe it’s time for a new vacuum.”

I am not the only one that apparently detests this machine. Our cleaning lady has begun to bring her own vacuum just so she won’t be forced to deal with our dinosaur. When that glorious day finally arrives perhaps we can get a vacuum that can simply be plugged in and doesn’t require assembly time. Be still my beating heart.