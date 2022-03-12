Bullseye! Target gets smaller with time

I have a great number of people I consider to be “in my orbit” although I have never met them and never will. That’s fine with me. I have some common thread with each of them, and we will “talk” occasionally through whatever medium our paths crossed. I’m very comfortable with it, which some folks think is odd, but there’s really nothing weird about it. I want nothing from them and they want nothing from me, but we have gotten to know each other in very narrow ways. I have Neil Young friends in Philadelphia and Connecticut, a Tom Waits friend in the Netherlands, Grateful Dead friends all over, writer friends, grammar friends, and people who share my hopelessly bent sense of humor. We’re constantly swapping bits of news and conversation.

I imagine that my lack of hesitancy in corresponding with strangers stems from years of newspaper work. There have been many people through the years who I have never met face to face, yet have exchanged emails or notes with them for long stretches of time. Several of them have passed on, and their absence saddens me as if I knew them well. And sometimes I’ll remember them at the strangest times.

One such person was a fellow named Len Berube. He had lived in Ozark, and would send letters to the editor on occasion, and I was always happy to see them because that guy really knew how to turn a phrase. I don’t remember the context of the quip that’s stuck with me, but it could well apply to me also. “I have washboard abs,” Berube wrote. “But there are a couple of loads of laundry on top.”

Berube came to mind one day last week at the end of my semi-annual doctor’s appointment. I’d had blood drawn a day or two earlier, and the doctor had reviewed the bloodwork with me. I was getting ready to leave the examination room when the nurse stepped in with a small cup and a blue lid with my name written on it in Sharpie. I suddenly thought of the carnival game with the water pistol and the bulls-eye target with a hole in the center, and wished I had stopped on the midway last fall and played a couple of rounds to get a bit of practice.

The nurse handed me the cup. “We need a specimen,” she said. “Half full. Restroom’s across the hall.”

I knew the drill. But once I got inside the small restroom, I realized this particular task couldn’t possibly go as smoothly as it once might have. The cup was small and shallow. I had the wrong glasses with me. And there were a couple of loads of laundry obstructing my view.

I’ll spare you the details, but I was fortunate enough to complete the task without needing a shower or a mop. But as I tightened the lid on the cup, I noticed it was nowhere near half full. I fretted over it momentarily; should I push my luck and try to top it off? I didn’t relish the idea of being called back to suffer the indignity of this again.

I decided to leave the quarter-full specimen cup on the table and try to sneak out quietly. I paid up and made the next appointment six months out, and then slipped stealthily into the gray morning. Several hours later, I got an email notice that the results had posted in the patient portal, so apparently a quarter-cup of specimen enough. The nurse called the next morning, and told me it was all good, no worries, see you in six months.

I was pleased to learn no gremlins lurked in my specimen, but what I was left with was an anecdote with nowhere to go. I would have shared it with Berube in some future exchange, but there’ll be none, as he’s gone on to his reward. But I realized I’m not really alone in these calendar-based revelations, and that all of us, sooner or later, will wind up in a physician’s restroom with a plastic cup and mounting anxiety.

Good luck.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle

