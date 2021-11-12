Business Ethics: Moral Leaders Must Create Moral Spaces Where Followers Can Exercise Their Moral Courage

It is the relationship of moral courage to a leader’s organization that will make the difference between an at-risk organizational culture and an ethically healthy one because unless the leader himself or herself, those in other leadership positions in an organization, and the employees in the organization have the moral courage to step up and express problematic ethical activities that they see or problematic ethical decisions that are being made by leaders, then no matter how well a person can analyze ethical dilemmas, it is all academic unless leaders and followers have the moral courage to stand up and be heard.

That brings into focus the ethical obligation of leaders to create what Psychologists call “moral spaces” in their organizations in which leaders and followers alike can exercise their own independent critical thinking and to feel actively engaged in their organizations so that all members, leaders and followers alike, can feel like active participants in their organizations. This type of moral space diminishes the tendency of people to remain silent when unethical activities are taking place around them and to have the moral courage to speak up. Unless a leader creates an organization with moral space for other leaders and followers so that there is a “speak up” culture, unethical conduct rots the soul of an organization and eventually leads to its downfall.

Creating moral space for other leaders and followers where individual moral thinking and moral courage are nurtured by a leader is clearly the responsibility of a leader to create an ethically healthy organization. Therefore, in ethics courses in business schools there should not only be a focus on recognizing moral dilemmas, understanding a process to resolve those moral dilemmas, but equally important there must be an inculcation of a clear sense of responsibility in future business leaders of their ethical responsibility to create and nurture organizations that have moral spaces where other leaders and followers feel free to exercise their own senses of morality, to critically evaluate the corporate culture in which they find themselves, to identify ethically problematic activity taking place, and to exercise their moral courage to speak up. This focus should be central to an organizational leader if he or she is going to be an ethical role model and a moral agent for his or her organization.

Dr. Orrin K. “Skip” Ames III, J.D., LL.M., is director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation at Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business and teaches management, law, ethics and human resources.