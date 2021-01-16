Cambodia in exile

I was sitting in the gate area for an upcoming flight to Phnom Penh trying to read, but the bustle in Bangkok International Airport was distracting. The 2004 World AIDS Conference had concluded at the Impact conference center just outside of the city, and many of the more than 20,000 people in town for the symposium were trying to catch flights home.

I was with a group of editorial writers from across the U.S. that attended the conference, and I was trying to clear my head. It had been a breakneck week of lectures, interviews, and presentations about virtually every aspect of HIV/AIDS, from research, philanthropy, social issues, geopolitical complications, financing, and transmission, to the sex trade, condoms, social stigma, ad nauseum. If my brain were bigger and more efficient, I might have become an expert. It was a dizzying experience, and we’d just gotten started.

I’d picked up Dave Eggers’ novel “You Shall Know Our Velocity!” in an airport newsstand as I was leaving the states days before, and was nearing the end of the story of Will’s and Hand’s quest to give away $32,000. I figured I’d finish it on the flight and offer it to one of my colleagues; I could pick up a new book in Cambodia.