Cambodia in exile

I was sitting in the gate area for an upcoming flight to Phnom Penh trying to read, but the bustle in Bangkok International Airport was distracting. The 2004 World AIDS Conference had concluded at the Impact conference center just outside of the city, and many of the more than 20,000 people in town for the symposium were trying to catch flights home.
I was with a group of editorial writers from across the U.S. that attended the conference, and I was trying to clear my head. It had been a breakneck week of lectures, interviews, and presentations about virtually every aspect of HIV/AIDS, from research, philanthropy, social issues, geopolitical complications, financing, and transmission, to the sex trade, condoms, social stigma, ad nauseum. If my brain were bigger and more efficient, I might have become an expert. It was a dizzying experience, and we’d just gotten started.
I’d picked up Dave Eggers’ novel “You Shall Know Our Velocity!” in an airport newsstand as I was leaving the states days before, and was nearing the end of the story of Will’s and Hand’s quest to give away $32,000. I figured I’d finish it on the flight and offer it to one of my colleagues; I could pick up a new book in Cambodia.
I had noticed a group of Cambodian men in suits nearby, and they were chattering away in Khmer with a young Westerner who was nodding intently. Once we boarded, the young guy — mid-20s, I’d guess — took a seat next to me. I looked up and nodded when he spoke, and went back to my book hoping it would discourage chit-chat. We hadn’t reached altitude before he introduced himself and asked if I was American. I closed my book.
When I told him I was a journalist, he went into overdrive, telling me he worked for a Cambodian political party and was traveling back to Phnom Penh with a group of legislators from the Cambodian Parliament. I asked if they’d been at the HIV/AIDS Conference.
“No,” he said. “We had to flee the country, and now it’s safe to return.”
Now that was eye-opening. I wish I had known anything about current politics in Cambodia. My knowledge ended with the regime of Pol Pot and the genocidal Khmer Rouge. He talked at length about Cambodia’s constitutional monarchy and the reign of Norodom Sihanouk, who would abdicate the throne later that year. The country was in an upheaval of sorts regarding its laundry list of political parties, including this guy’s contingent of politicians from the now-defunct Sam Rainsy party, an opposition group that then held 24 seats in the 123-seat National Assembly.
While he talked, I flipped my book over, opened the back cover and started taking notes on the end leaf. I couldn’t help it; even though I figured I wouldn’t write about it, the situation seemed like history unfolding, and I did not know how to respond other than writing it down.
After we landed, my seatmate sought me out at the baggage carousel; he wanted me to talk to some of the assemblymen. Unfortunately, my group was on a timetable and there were vehicles waiting to take us to the hotel.
In the days that followed, we spent a lot of time in desperately poor parts of Cambodia, talking to relief workers on the front lines of southeast Asia’s exploding HIV/AIDS crisis, going into ghettos where antiviral medications in brown paper sacks were surreptitiously delivered to infected Cambodians by scooter so as to prevent others in the community from learning which neighbors had HIV. It was grim and heartbreaking, and I forgot all about Sam Rainsy’s assemblymen and their escape from the specter of death at the hands of political opponents.
That mid-air conversation 17 years ago came back to me in a rush on Jan. 6, when our nation watched its own political landscape descend into chaos. Our own lawmakers did not flee into exile but to other parts of the building, although I can imagine the thought crossed the minds of at least some of them as they crouched beneath their desks or huddled in undisclosed locations.
Later this week, a new administration will be sworn in during a ceremony ringed by legions of military personnel deployed to ensure the transfer of power is not disrupted by angry protesters or an organized insurgency.
It will be difficult to watch, but nowhere near as jarring as the events of Jan. 6, and hopefully never as commonplace as the sudden trip of Sam Rainsy’s assemblymen.
