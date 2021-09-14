Census results are revealing in Alabama

After the reapportionment session, we will still probably have six Republicans and one Democratic member of Congress. In fact, when the members of the legislature begin drawing the lines, they will begin with that lone Democratic seat of Congresswoman Terri Sewell. She and that district will come first when dividing up people for two reasons. One is that Alabama is still under the eye of the Justice Department by virtue of the 1965 Voting Rights Act whereby we must have at least one majority-minority district. Because the Black Belt region of the state has lost significant population, she will have to take in a larger area. She will probably go all the way from Birmingham to Mobile. She will pick up a large chunk of Tuscaloosa and almost all of Montgomery as well as at least three to five more sparsely populated Black Belt counties between Birmingham and Mobile. As projected, the Black Belt counties lost population and the growth in the state was in fast growing Republican leaning counties such as Baldwin, Shelby, Jefferson, Lee, and especially in the Huntsville/Madison/Limestone area.