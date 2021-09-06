Certain aspects of life are Southern

Some say writing a weekly column for the Dothan Eagle is an honor. After all, the Eagle is known as the nation’s paper, a Southern version of the Old Gray Lady, The New York Times. Some say the Eagle has to fill the pages with something, “Don’t matter to me. I don’t read that mess anyway.”
I, Normhisonself, say the Norm column is a necessary counterbalance to the liberal, left wing babble that Editorial Page Editor Bill Perkins foists upon us all too often. As a son of the South, a native of Atlanta during the time when Gone With the Wind wasn’t just the best movie, it was the only movie, I have attached myself to certain sacred truths.
I believe you shouldn’t be able to eat grits with a fork; grits should be soupy. If you are fishing for shellcrackers, worms are better than crickets. The last good song was written in the 1970s.
Moving on, I believe we only need one type of cookie, the ginger snap. Creamed corn must be prepared in a cast iron skillet. Cornbread is next to godliness. Shorts are acceptable attire in any venue from April 1 through Oct. 31. Tea is made by filling a Mason jar with sugar and adding a teaspoon of unsweetened tea. Everyone should know that all soft drinks are Cokes. You can order a grape coke or an orange coke or even a 7-Up coke but all begin with Coke.
Don’t mess with yellow jackets in the fall. They can be cranky and demonstrate their crankiness on varying parts of your body. I believe poison ivy and chiggers must be taken seriously. If God hadn’t wanted us to crave football, he wouldn’t have invented football.
Furthermore, I believe our Southern wimmin are the best looking and most gracious anywhere. BBQ is a separate, individual food group and the modern equivalent of manna. I believe boiled peanuts are the seed of the devil (some may disagree with this). The Varsity is the epicurean epicenter and the culinary center of the planet. Temperatures below 50 are an abomination.
Dogs are family members and should be treated as such. Fried chicken should be eaten hot or cold, not at room temperature. Collards, you can have my share and likewise with rutabagas. Pick your church but pick your church. Respect veterans, especially the older ones. Family is most important.
These are some of my beliefs. I have confidence that the Twelve Loyal Readers hold the same notions I subscribe to. I have been fortunate enough to travel to the Midwest, New England, the spectacular scenery of the West and have met nice people everywhere. They all have their own set of beliefs which sadly are sometimes wrong.
I suggest you save this column and read it to your kids as you all gather around the Sunday dinner table. It is vital the next generation be infused with the ethos of our heritage.
Onward.
Norm Douglass, a Georgia carpetbagger, is misguided about grits.