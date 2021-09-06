Certain aspects of life are Southern

Some say writing a weekly column for the Dothan Eagle is an honor. After all, the Eagle is known as the nation’s paper, a Southern version of the Old Gray Lady, The New York Times. Some say the Eagle has to fill the pages with something, “Don’t matter to me. I don’t read that mess anyway.”

I, Normhisonself, say the Norm column is a necessary counterbalance to the liberal, left wing babble that Editorial Page Editor Bill Perkins foists upon us all too often. As a son of the South, a native of Atlanta during the time when Gone With the Wind wasn’t just the best movie, it was the only movie, I have attached myself to certain sacred truths.

I believe you shouldn’t be able to eat grits with a fork; grits should be soupy. If you are fishing for shellcrackers, worms are better than crickets. The last good song was written in the 1970s.

Moving on, I believe we only need one type of cookie, the ginger snap. Creamed corn must be prepared in a cast iron skillet. Cornbread is next to godliness. Shorts are acceptable attire in any venue from April 1 through Oct. 31. Tea is made by filling a Mason jar with sugar and adding a teaspoon of unsweetened tea. Everyone should know that all soft drinks are Cokes. You can order a grape coke or an orange coke or even a 7-Up coke but all begin with Coke.