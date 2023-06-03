060423

Change is constant

Several days ago, I was sitting at my desk on the third floor of the six-story Cochran Firm building, perhaps three feet from dual computer monitors from which I could access a web browser with our content management system, Microsoft Word for writing, and Slack for communicating with several of a legion of page designers who may be in Indiana, Wisconsin, North Carolina, or who knows where. The monitors were attached to a laptop on the corner of my desk, and on its screen was Outlook, an email client, which pinged with incoming mail several hundred times each day.

In a rare calm-before-the-storm moment, I saw a voicemail pop into my inbox, so I opened it and listened to a frustrated reader named John who had not received a newspaper that morning. He’d called earlier, but no paper had arrived. He told me he’d been a subscriber since he moved here in 1982, and gave me his address and phone number.

I put my computer to sleep and grabbed my keys and sunglasses, and then told Sports Editor Jon Johnson where I was headed. “Yo, I’m gonna take this cat a newspaper,” I said. “I’ll be right back.”

“Good deal,” Jon replied. “I’ve done that several times; Jimmy has, too.”

I know what it’s like to walk out to find there’s no newspaper at the end of the driveway. And having been a paperboy for several years in my youth, I know how easy it is to miss a house you’ve delivered to hundreds of times. Besides, I miss interacting with the constellation of people I used to encounter when I was reporting. I put John’s address into my navigation app and headed out. As I approached the house, I dialed his number.

“Mr. John? This is Bill Perkins. I’m out in front of your house with a paper for you.” He said he’d come out to get it.

Mr. John and I, strangers until now, stood out on his walkway visiting like old friends for a while as a couple of cats wallowed in the grass. He said he’d retired from military service and bought a house in Cloverdale, where he and his wife had lived for decades. We talked about how the city has changed, different jobs we’ve held, and how things we’ve been long accustomed to have changed, disrupting our routine. “My wife likes to do the puzzles,” he said, getting back to the newspaper. “I told her I could print them out for her on the computer, but it’s not the same.”

We commiserated over the imminent reduction of our print cycle from daily to three printed editions per week. It was clear that John and his wife are accustomed to newsprint.

I get that, too – more than John may realize. The newspaper industry has changed dramatically in the course of my career.

When I was studying journalism in college, we were cutting-edge technology-wise – at least for a moment. We wrote our stories on IBM Selectric typewriters, the big, heavy ones that hummed like a transformer and used a font orb about the size of a golf ball to bang each letter onto the page. Layout was more complicated; we’d key words into one machine that would spit out tickertape with holes punched into it, and then pass the tape through another machine to set the type on photo-sensitive paper, which would be trimmed and pasted onto large pieces of paper from which plates would be made for the off-set press.

In a newspaper office, the production process required a lot of people – reporters, editors, a typesetting pool, a paste-up crew, a group of plate makers adjacent to the press room, and a press crew to print the newspaper. The finished paper would come off a thundering press and be moved in the mail room by conveyor belts, where they would be stuffed with advertising inserts and counted out into packages for individual carriers – scores of them – who blanketed several area counties and dropped a chronicle of current events on almost every porch.

I began my first newspaper job working on a CRT terminal connected to a network within the building. It was light-years ahead of the Selectrics and tickertape; I could send my work to a typesetter with a touch of a button. Soon our terminals and their green, blocky characters were put to pasture and personal computers appeared on our desks. In the early 1990s, I was sent to Montgomery to cover the Alabama Legislature. I was armed with a Radio Shack TRS-80 portable computer that had a tiny screen that would show three short lines at a time. Trying to write on such an archaic device today would be maddening, and if you didn’t lose your mind trying to blindly piece together a story, the process of transmitting the data back to the office would drive you to drink. You had to find a phone, wrangle with two rubber cups to attach to the mouthpiece and earpiece, program the computer with the number to be dialed and activate the modem feature. When the “computer” on the other end answered the call with the anticipated white noise, you’d connect the modem and hope for the best as your story dripped through the wiring at a glacial 300 bps – exponentially slower than today’s transmissions, which happen in the blink of an eye.

As I write this on a Friday afternoon, another big change looms. Jimmy Sailors, who I have known more than 50 years, is about 40 feet away, planning out the last three newspapers of his 42-year career. Jimmy will retire this weekend after putting the Monday paper to bed Sunday evening. It’s important that readers know that Jimmy has been the backbone and broad shoulders of the Dothan Eagle for decades. Readers are most familiar with bylines, but behind the masthead, Jimmy has elevated editing, story selection, and continuity to an art form. He’s a stickler for detail and rarely does something get by him, and his relentless curiosity, encyclopedic institutional knowledge, infallible memory, and dogged research made him the perfect person to embody the Eagle’s weekly feature, The Answer Man.

We’ll miss Jimmy’s daily presence, his insightful commentary, and his uncanny ability to pull a citation to a mostly forgotten story or event, but he's earned his metaphorical gold watch and days of leisure. We wish him well in his post-career pursuits. And when there’s something I need to know, I’ve got the Answer Man’s number.