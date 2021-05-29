Character development

I got an alert on my phone telling me that Eric Carle had died. I knew who he was, but had someone asked me five minutes earlier if he was alive, I’d have said I had no idea.

His death bummed me out just the same. Anyone who has raised children in the last 50 years — or readers in general, like me — will recognize Carle as the author and illustrator of the immensely popular children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which has sold more than 55 million copies since its publication in 1969. That’s more than To Kill A Mockingbird, The Old Man and the Sea, Charlotte’s Web, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, Black Beauty, and Animal Farm, but not as many as any of the Harry Potter books.

That makes Carle a mega-author. But a story from another writer in Brooklyn really develops the character.

The writer, Lara B. Sharp, took the occasion of Carle’s death to share a tale about her “chonky” cat, Julian, or The Shmoo, who went missing years ago when her landlord let him out.

“I’ve never told this story before, because it was so precious of an experience that I kept it to myself,” Sharp said.