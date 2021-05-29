Character development

I got an alert on my phone telling me that Eric Carle had died. I knew who he was, but had someone asked me five minutes earlier if he was alive, I’d have said I had no idea.
His death bummed me out just the same. Anyone who has raised children in the last 50 years — or readers in general, like me — will recognize Carle as the author and illustrator of the immensely popular children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, which has sold more than 55 million copies since its publication in 1969. That’s more than To Kill A Mockingbird, The Old Man and the Sea, Charlotte’s Web, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, Black Beauty, and Animal Farm, but not as many as any of the Harry Potter books.
That makes Carle a mega-author. But a story from another writer in Brooklyn really develops the character.
The writer, Lara B. Sharp, took the occasion of Carle’s death to share a tale about her “chonky” cat, Julian, or The Shmoo, who went missing years ago when her landlord let him out.
“I’ve never told this story before, because it was so precious of an experience that I kept it to myself,” Sharp said.
The way her story unfolds, she was devastated to discover that her cat was missing, and began to paper the neighborhood with homemade fliers reading “Have You Seen My Cat?” with pictures of The Shmoo and her phone number. She soon got a call from a concerned man who said he was going to go out and hunt for her cat.
“Every day, for five days, morning and night, this unknown man called me to ask after my lost cat, and every day he reported back to me about his own search. He was so unbelievably kind to me, while I sobbed into my landline telephone. I told him that I had no education, and no career, and no family, and a boyfriend who was all Boy, and No friend. The Shmoo, my rescued dumpster cat, was my Everything. I talked and talked and talked about myself, and he endlessly listened...”
The Shmoo eventually turned up, returned from an Italian restaurant where he’d been for several days: “He spent the whole time there, eating ravioli and meatballs. Aside from being four pounds heavier and stinking of roasted garlic and stewed tomatoes, he was fine.”
Naturally, she called “the nice man on the phone” to give him the news, and was receptive when he asked if he could come over and meet the overfed feline. When he arrived, she gave him a large cat stuffed animal. As he left, he handed her an envelope with a book inside — Have You Seen My Cat?, signed by the author and illustrator, Eric Carle.
“The sensitive, selfless person who listened to my sobbing, for days on end, called me twice a day, and physically searched all of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for my chubby lost cat, was the famous children’s book author Eric Carle,” Sharp said. “The revelation was so stunning to me that terminal shyness set in, and I never phoned him again.”
Sharp’s story was, to me, a stunning revelation in itself. The great unwashed knows only the public persona of famous people, and all too often, we’re disappointed to learn that public figures we admire have feet of clay at the very least, and are sometimes downright despicable.
It’s refreshing to know that the creator of these popular works of children’s literature possessed warmth and empathy to the extent that he’d go out daily for days on end to look for a stranger’s cat and do his best to provide a sympathetic ear as she expressed her grief.
“To be treated like a daughter, when I’d never had a father, and by such an important person, who cared so much about a kitty that I loved so dearly, meant more to me than I was able to express at that time,” Sharp said.
“All these years later, it still means just as much. For five whole days, I had the world’s greatest dad.”
