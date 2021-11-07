Checking out the family ancestry

This column will be of little interest to the Twelve Loyal Readers (much like most columns), but I had to write something...and it’s almost free so what do you expect.

For reasons I think are fairly obvious, I have never had much interest in climbing back up the family tree. There seemed to be small profit in confirming what we all suspect and that is that horse thieves lurk only a branch or two beyond the current iteration of the Douglass Clan.

Then, out of the blue, Cousin Jo, the New Orleans relative and custodian of the Douglass family history, sent me a printout from a website named Ancestry.com. According to this document the Douglass Clan first appeared in France in the year 806. As the French are wont to do, the name was then spelled Duglay.

The first entry refers to Sir Richard Sergnuerl and his bride, Blanche de Aragon, being forced to flee Normandy. Something about a shotgun wedding and some missing silverware. Sir Richard begat Cadwallader who travelled to Brittany where he developed a breed of spaniels and erected a castle built entirely of particle board and PVC pipe. Historians of the mid-9th century reported that this was the first and only fortification ever constructed utilizing these materials.