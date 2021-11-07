Checking out the family ancestry

This column will be of little interest to the Twelve Loyal Readers (much like most columns), but I had to write something...and it’s almost free so what do you expect.
For reasons I think are fairly obvious, I have never had much interest in climbing back up the family tree. There seemed to be small profit in confirming what we all suspect and that is that horse thieves lurk only a branch or two beyond the current iteration of the Douglass Clan.
Then, out of the blue, Cousin Jo, the New Orleans relative and custodian of the Douglass family history, sent me a printout from a website named Ancestry.com. According to this document the Douglass Clan first appeared in France in the year 806. As the French are wont to do, the name was then spelled Duglay.
The first entry refers to Sir Richard Sergnuerl and his bride, Blanche de Aragon, being forced to flee Normandy. Something about a shotgun wedding and some missing silverware. Sir Richard begat Cadwallader who travelled to Brittany where he developed a breed of spaniels and erected a castle built entirely of particle board and PVC pipe. Historians of the mid-9th century reported that this was the first and only fortification ever constructed utilizing these materials.
At this point, it seems the Duglay coat of arms first appeared; a Schnauzer with arms akimbo, a recliner mid-dexter, a mound of ginger snaps bar sinister and of course the motto; EST Non Mei, translated as “It ain’t me.” Bouncing along through the Middle Ages perhaps the most notable thing is the names. We find Ramiro and Matilda de Aquitaine, Howel, Conan (I kid you not), Alfwyna and Elfieda.
To my great surprise, none of these dear ancestors have anything negative attached to them. It seems that you could get the record expunged if enough florins changed hands. Well, sometime in the mid-1700s Claude Pierre Douglass arrived upon the shores of colonial America. He landed at Plymouth where the remaining Pilgrims took a look at the bourbon bottles in each hand and said, “Don’t think so.”
Moving on and realizing that war was at hand, Claude Pierre decided it might be a good idea to go west and get into the real estate business. He started by selling condo units in Fort Ticonderoga, extolling the virtues of the quiet upstate New York woodlands. After 4 sieges, the residents of the Fort Ti Golf and Tennis Club helped Claude Pierre change his hometown...even providing transportation in the form of a log and a new going away wardrobe made up of tar and feathers.
Beyond this not much happened to the family save the occasional felony and a few Ponzi schemes. By now you know why we have never been anxious to check out our ancestry. At least from 1067 through 1198 we behaved ourselves. I suppose I can thank Cousin Jo for that comforting information. What is a bar sinister anyway?
Onward.