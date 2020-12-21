Chronicles of family

(By the way, my cousin’s name is Chuck, which is also my husband’s name, so I am going to refer to my cousin as my cousin.)

There is grief in a fire. And there are blessings in a fire. And they can exist simultaneously. The grief in our fire is that we lost 80 years of stuff. The blessing in our fire is that we lost 80 years of stuff.

The new house was only 10 years old at Aunt Betty’s death, so it was not difficult to empty. The chaos—and the joy—came from the old sheds in the backyard, where Uncle Buddy had stashed treasures somehow spared from the fire.

After a year of tending our aunt, my cousin and I spent a year emptying her house. We laughed, and we cried. And on the last day that we sorted, as we were nearing the end, on a miserable July afternoon, while we sat beneath the carport swatting mosquitoes, we found Mama King’s diary.

She had been dead for 25 years.

She most likely started it as a young woman, and she kept it until old age. The parts we found were from 1961 to 1977. She wrote in it every single day. Most of the days were boring, because most days are boring. But the entirety is a love letter.