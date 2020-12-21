Chronicles of family

To my knowledge, I have rarely dodged a bullet. I’ve seldom “missed it by that much.” Not one single time when I have prayed Lord, let this cup pass from me has it ever passed from me. Like you, I trudge through the ashes, stamping out the flares, while battling the blaze.
Isaiah 43:2 promises:
When you pass through the waters, I will be with you,
And when you go through the rivers, they will not overwhelm you.
When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched;
The flames will not set you ablaze.
On the night before the National Peanut Festival parade in 2001, about a month after Little Granny died, almost a year to the day of Mama’s death, my King grandparents’ house—suddenly and expectedly—burned to the ground.
That situation is tragic in any circumstance, but in our circumstance, we lost tangible DNA. Daddy King built the house in the 1920s, with the help of his brother, who was his best friend, and filled it with furniture that he also built himself. In this house, my daddy and his brother were born. Their older sisters almost died there that night.
But they didn’t.
The spunky old King Girls, with the guidance of my architect cousin, the son of my uncle, rebuilt that house, almost identical to the first one.
(By the way, my cousin’s name is Chuck, which is also my husband’s name, so I am going to refer to my cousin as my cousin.)
There is grief in a fire. And there are blessings in a fire. And they can exist simultaneously. The grief in our fire is that we lost 80 years of stuff. The blessing in our fire is that we lost 80 years of stuff.
The new house was only 10 years old at Aunt Betty’s death, so it was not difficult to empty. The chaos—and the joy—came from the old sheds in the backyard, where Uncle Buddy had stashed treasures somehow spared from the fire.
After a year of tending our aunt, my cousin and I spent a year emptying her house. We laughed, and we cried. And on the last day that we sorted, as we were nearing the end, on a miserable July afternoon, while we sat beneath the carport swatting mosquitoes, we found Mama King’s diary.
She had been dead for 25 years.
She most likely started it as a young woman, and she kept it until old age. The parts we found were from 1961 to 1977. She wrote in it every single day. Most of the days were boring, because most days are boring. But the entirety is a love letter.
She noted weddings and funerals and when she got her hair fixed. She journaled about Sunday school and Sunday dinner, going to revival and puttin’ up peas. She logged every birthday card sent with a $20 bill tucked inside. She chronicled my birth, but she laid down the tedious record-keeping before my daddy’s death. I can’t imagine how her matter-of-fact details could have recounted that horror anyway.
The diary almost never showed emotion, but that was Mama King in life, too. She was not warm and fuzzy, but her family was her heartbeat. In her own neat handwriting, she pondered us each day. I imagine we were the last thing on her mind as she drifted off to sleep. Like all mamas, I’m certain her last conscious breath every night was praise for her children’s yesterdays and pleadings for their tomorrows.
The first chapter of the gospel according to Luke records a praise he titled Mary’s Song:
My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant.
From now own, all generations will call me blessed, for the Mighty One has done great things for me—holy is his name.
His mercy extends to those who fear him, from generation to generation.
Likewise, on Monday, October 2, 1972, my grandmother’s diary records a praise for my cousin’s birth. After several miscarriages, my aunt and uncle, who were in their 40s, at last had their baby. I titled the entry Mama King’s Song:
Maxine’s and Buddy’s baby boy came at 7:30 this morning at Flowers Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds and 11 ounces. He is almost 23 inches long. He is a perfect baby. Nice and fat. Maxine is doing fine. Lanell came after me and we got there at 9:00. Buddy is so happy. I called Marie and told her. Then Bertha Mae and Alma called about the baby. Buddy called Helen and Betty. We are all so happy over him.
Celeste King Conner ponders and pleads and praises for her people, too. Email her at celestekconner@gmail.com.
