Class of 77 seeks unity

At some point after that first reunion, something happened. More than 30 years later, no one seems to know what the trigger was, but its effect resonated. When the time to plan the next reunion drew near, two committees met, and two reunions were planned. The white members of the class planned reunions. Black classmates planned reunion weekends with numerous events over several days. The events were held and presumably everyone in attendance had a great time catching up with their old schoolmates.

People are more comfortable with people they know. And generally speaking and with some exceptions, the Black and white subsets of the Class of 1977 were largely strangers to each other.

***

Perhaps 20 years ago, a Black classmate of mine, businessman and pastor Robert Dickens, greeted me at the post office one morning, and after visiting a few minutes, he pitched the idea of trying to unite the class for the next reunion. We worked at it, talking to as many classmates as we could and trying to get our cohorts to cross the color barrier to attend events planned by different committees. There was a small measure of progress come reunion time. But it was not success by any stretch of the imagination.