Class of 77 seeks unity

Dothan High School’s Class of 1977 held its first reunion at the 10-year mark, gathering at a relatively new venue called the William Washington Supper Club. The reunion was well-attended, the food was good, and there was enough space in the historic building to accommodate everyone.
The building was a fixture in what had been the epicenter of the Black community decades before. It had been the William Washington Hotel, featured in each edition of the Green Book, a travel guide identifying establishments that welcomed Black people in Jim Crow days. The neighborhood had Black-owned businesses and Dr. Greenfield, the city’s first Black doctor, as well as restaurants and movie theaters that catered to neighborhood clientele. In the segregated South, such entrepreneurial centers of Black commerce were not unusual, and white residents could live a lifetime in the same city without ever knowing this other city existed. The neighborhood, known as Baptist Bottom likely because of First Missionary Baptist Church’s location at the foot of North Street’s long eastbound descent from Montana Street several blocks west, had also been home to the Club Capri, a nightclub popular among top-shelf musical performers such as Ike and Tina Turner, the Bar-kays, Clarence Carter, Otis Redding, and Percy Sledge.
It’s ironic that the Class of 1977’s first reunion would be held and the William Washington in the historic cradle of segregated Dothan, as it would be the last fully integrated reunion for decades.
***
The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 decision in Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka abolished segregation in public schools, ruling that state-sponsored segregation, including separate schools for Black and white students, would end.
More than 15 years passed before the school system in Dothan complied. Carver High School, the city’s school for Black students, graduated its last class in 1969; remaining Carver students and faculty, as well as students and teachers in lower grades, were combined with white faculty and students and assigned throughout the school system.
Eight years had passed by the time the Class of 1977 assembled in caps and gowns in the Dothan Civic Center arena to cross the stage and receive a diploma. Any suggestion of “race problems” might have baffled students both Black and white. There was no overt problems; everyone seemed to get along.
But from the long view, the Class of 1977 was far from unified, likely because there’s far more to assimilation than proximity. Young people build their social networks from various sources. School, yes. But there are also family friends, and buddies from the neighborhood, church, ballpark, skating rink, choir, Scouting, gymnasium, and acquaintances from any number of other ways that young people cross paths. And despite federal court orders, societal progress, and some integrated neighborhoods, Dothan was and still is largely a segregated community.
At some point after that first reunion, something happened. More than 30 years later, no one seems to know what the trigger was, but its effect resonated. When the time to plan the next reunion drew near, two committees met, and two reunions were planned. The white members of the class planned reunions. Black classmates planned reunion weekends with numerous events over several days. The events were held and presumably everyone in attendance had a great time catching up with their old schoolmates.
People are more comfortable with people they know. And generally speaking and with some exceptions, the Black and white subsets of the Class of 1977 were largely strangers to each other.
***
Perhaps 20 years ago, a Black classmate of mine, businessman and pastor Robert Dickens, greeted me at the post office one morning, and after visiting a few minutes, he pitched the idea of trying to unite the class for the next reunion. We worked at it, talking to as many classmates as we could and trying to get our cohorts to cross the color barrier to attend events planned by different committees. There was a small measure of progress come reunion time. But it was not success by any stretch of the imagination.
Recently, I was contacted by a Black classmate I knew from marching band. Larry and I played the same instrument, and sat next to each other for a time for 45 minutes a day five days a week. We were acquaintances; we got along. But we never crossed paths outside of band class, and I haven’t seen him since graduation 44 years ago. But Larry caught up with me and explained that he and several other Black classmates were very eager to have a unified reunion to celebrate our 45th. “It’s 2021, you know,” Larry said. “It’s time.”
I participated in a Zoom meeting one evening with several other classmates. We were probably 20 minutes in when Larry asked if I had contacted anyone else to join the call. I hadn’t; I had forgotten. And it was only then that I realized I was the only white classmate in virtual attendance. However, the excitement from the others on the call was palpable; so much so that when Larry and Roosevelt stepped away to help another classmate with technical difficulty, several women on the call broke out in song.
***
I was just a regular guy in high school. If anything, I was prone to be a nerdy doofus. I wasn’t a particularly good student, and I wasn’t particularly popular or outcast. I did not know every person in my class. There were 500 of us.
But on the Zoom call, I felt a sting of sadness – almost shame -- that I didn’t know these 60-odd-year-old Black classmates any better than I knew them at 17, if I knew them at all. And that I was as much a stranger to them as they were to me. I sensed the same realization from others on the call. Everyone seemed intent on navigating gingerly, but some things just can’t be avoided. To differentiate between groups, we used references like “y’all” and “us” or “your people” and “our people.” There was no malice or disrespect. It was understood that it was simply utilitarian and inoffensive.
Still it was somewhat jarring.
I hope to change that as best I can between now and the 45th reunion, which, if this group has its way, will have an array of activities to which every classmate is welcome and encouraged to participate.
I attribute the situation to history, glacial societal change, and a persistent reluctance to move away from our comfort zones. We have a few months to work this through. And if we’re lucky, by this time next year, there’ll be no need to distinguish between “us” and “them”; the only personal pronoun necessary should be “we.”
