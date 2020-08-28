'Clayton was a beacon of light in the Dothan community'

We used to meet at the cracked courts just a stone's throw from Rip Hewes Stadium.
Sometimes my mom and I would wait for his white pickup truck to drive across the empty parking lot. Other times, the truck was already there, a trailer with pictures of ventriloquist dummies attached to the back.
As he dropped the bed of his truck to grab his racket and a basket of balls, he’d greet me like he greeted everyone — with a wide, toothy grin.
We’d spend the next hour or so on the court, with him feeding me tennis balls as I worked on my shoddy form. It wasn’t the first time I’d tried to learn the sport. When my brother and I were little, maybe eight or nine, my mom tried to teach us. We weren’t very good students and our lack of focus nearly drove her mad. We didn’t return to the court with her very often.
There I was, over half a decade later, trying to learn again. It made sense for me to be a tennis player. After all, my dad played tennis at the collegiate level, first for Gadsden State and then for Troy. But he never pushed me to play, partly because of the way he was treated when he played growing up. A kid who grew up dirt poor, my dad was not fond of some of the snobby, elitist kids he played against at tournaments around Alabama.
My dad didn’t like some tennis players, but he did like Clayton Jordan, the man who was teaching me how to play the game. Clayton wasn’t snobby or elitist. He was the furthest thing from it. Clayton was down to earth. He didn’t teach me at a country club, but on splintering, public courts.
Clayton was always patient with me during our lessons. When I couldn’t figure out how to eliminate the hitch from my service motion, he didn’t show frustration. He politely asked my mom to video me serving so that I could see what I was doing wrong. No matter what it took to improve my game, Clayton was willing to do it.
At the end of our lessons, Clayton tended to linger. We would stand around and chat about anything and everything, but his favorite topic was always high school sports. We’d discuss the best football teams in the Wiregrass, or give our predictions on which basketball team was going to have a breakout season. Eventually, Clayton would say goodbye and we’d go our separate ways, meeting again at those fractured courts the next week.
Even after I stopped taking lessons from Clayton, he was still a figure in my life. I continued to play tennis for Dothan High School, and whenever we competed against Providence, the school Clayton was such an integral part of, he was almost always at the matches. I’d see him leaning against the chain link fence, watching me play. After my match was over, he’d always seek me out and say hello, compliment me on my improving tennis game. Even when he watched me lose a tough match, Clayton only had positive things to say. I don’t know if he ever said anything negative in his life.
Sometimes, Clayton showed up to matches that Providence wasn’t even playing in — matches that he was only attending because he cared about the kids playing them. I wasn’t the only athlete in Dothan that Clayton coached. There are countless kids that got to see his smiling face, learn from his instruction and benefit from his positivity. He treated each of these kids the exact same way, but completely differently at the same time. Clayton pulled from the same bag of jokes, yet he also found a way to make every athlete he interacted with feel special.
Clayton seemed to always be around, no matter if he had to be or not. That’s one of the reasons why everyone loved him. He was a mainstay at sporting events in the Wiregrass, a friend you could always talk to. A year after I graduated high school, I saw Clayton at the athletic gift shop at Troy University. It was a football game day, and of course Clayton was there. When he saw me, he greeted me like I was there for a tennis lesson. Like he was ready to hit a basket of balls to me. He asked about my life and we chatted for a few minutes before I moved on, thinking back to those days on the courts.
I recently moved to a new town in a state I’ve never lived in. As I’ve settled into my new community, I’ve thought about Clayton. Not about our lessons at Rip Hewes stadium, but about the kind of person he was. Clayton Jordan was a tennis coach, a bus driver, a talented entertainer, a friend, and a mentor, but above all else he was a great human being.
I’ve already forgotten many of the things he taught me on the tennis court. I haven’t forgotten the lessons he taught me about life. I try to avoid clichés in my writing, but it’s not cliché to say that Clayton was a beacon of light in the Dothan community. It’s just the truth. We should all strive to be like him, not only because it would honor his legacy, but because the world would be better for it.
I’m thankful every day that Clayton and I met at those cracked tennis courts in the shadow of Rip Hewes Stadium.
Ben Stansell spent his teenage years in Dothan before attending the University of Alabama, where he studied journalism and environmental studies. He now works as a reporter in Salisbury, North Carolina. He can be reached at bcstansell@crimson.ua.edu.
