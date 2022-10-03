Confusing universe and black holes

With only 150 channels on TV and most of those taken up with reality shows or Dancing With the Stars, I found myself surfing. It must have been a Tuesday or Wednesday because I was kicked back in my legendary recliner with no football game to watch.

I surfed through channels looking for something to amuse me and found a program labeled The Universe. Ah ha, here was something I could sink my teeth into, a topic both deep and wide and one that I really didn’t know much about since my universe consists of Mable, Nashville, Birmingham and ginger snaps.

Unfortunately I picked up the program a few minutes after it had started and I can only assume it was about our universe…not some alternate universe. I say this because from the first words I heard I was completely befuddled.

The narrator was saying that the universe started between 4 billion and 6 billion years ago (What’s a couple of billion years to me?) There was some Big Bang thing and since then the universe has been expanding faster than my waistline.

At this point the discourse segued to a discussion of black holes and dark matter…neither of which can be seen. This was interesting in that if you can’t see it, how do you know it is there? Never fear. Physics Boy assured me that the existence of black holes can be established by the actions of objects we can see. They react because of the influence of the black hole. Hmmm.

I was okay, I can buy that. Even though you can’t see the wrath of Mable, my lovely bride, its existence does indeed influence my actions, but what about dark matter which until this enlightening program I thought was the substance that I found between my toes on hot days. What is it and where is it?

Turns out dark matter is the opposite of light matter and we know it exists because we can’t see it. By now my head was slowly rotating 360 degrees a la the possessed girl in The Exorcist. When I get agitated I eat my ginger snaps at an increased rate and at this point I was two fisting them because next up was time.

To me, time is as simple as looking at my watch. 9:30, time for a ginger snap. 5:15, time for a ginger snap. Boy, was I wrong. I was being told time is actually a funnel shaped thing and moves faster or slower depending on where you are. I understood this because when your team is behind, the clock races and when your team is ahead it seems to stop.

For reasons unknown, the guy didn’t use this analogy. By now feeling completely inadequate, I simply sat there as talk of magnetic fields, sub-atomic particles and wave distortions abused my ears. It dawned on me that 55 minutes into an hour-long program I understood nothing more than when I started. All was not lost, however.

The host promised that the last five minutes of the show would explain how we have discovered all of these marvels. “Mathematics.” That was the answer. What? Given my history with mathematics, how could I trust any of this? I suspect that at some point Einstein forgot to carry the one thus invalidating all theories about the universe.

I wouldn’t be surprised to find out the universe really started in Slocomb in 1920 and black holes are where my socks go. All in all a very disappointing hour and if it hadn’t been for the two bags of ginger snaps, I’d consider it time wasted.

Onward.