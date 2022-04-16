Could the Easter Bunny bring cheese dip?

When the weather starts to get warm and the azaleas and dogwoods bloom, I remember my mother — more so now than in January, when we’d always celebrate her birthday, or on Memorial Day, when she took her last breath just before dawn in a small patient room at Flowers Hospital, or even on Labor Day weekend, which marked the anniversary of her marriage to my father in 1956.

I always think of her at Easter because, in the holiday department, she saw the rebirth as far more significant than the birth of Christ.

Mother loved Easter, and in hindsight, I remember her talking far more about the crucifixion and resurrection than she did about the birth of Christ. She welcomed the springtime burst of color as a metaphor for renewal. She’d march us out to the dogwood in the front yard to examine the blooms, and explain that their four-petal shape, along with the discoloration at the tips, represented Christ on the cross.

Each year, my sisters and I would awaken on Easter Sunday to rattan baskets nested with generous tangle of fake green cellophane “grass,” plastic eggs, and jelly beans and other candies. In the center would be the pièce de résistance – a solid chocolate bunny in profile with a single sugar-candy eye stuck on its face.

But before we could get into the candy, there was a lot to do. We’d have to put on our Easter clothes, gather in the yard in front of whichever azalea bush looked best, and take the annual Easter picture. We’d have to hop in the car and drive to church for Easter service. Then we’d come home to eat baked ham, green beans and potato salad. Then, if all had gone well, we could lay waste to our Easter baskets.

One Easter, we made the mistake of leaving them on the carport steps as we decamped to the side yard for photos. When we returned, we found our overturned Easter baskets awash in detritus of colored foil and half-chewed cardboard, while Poochie, the family dog, cowered sheepishly from the other side of the carport, her tail fanning wildly and her mouth ringed with the last bit of melted chocolate bunny.

It remains one of my most vivid, and perhaps my favorite of Easter memories.

In her later years, long after my father had died, Mother took up crafting. She bought plywood and a dangerous selection of power saws and tools, and created a population of plywood bunnies and eggs in a palette of pastels and would assemble them in the front yard along with a cross she’d gotten from the church and the different cloths to drape across it. It was an odd duality, the religious and the secular, a sort of echo of another craft project -- a village of elves and Santa, which she put out at Christmas time flanking a wooden silhouette of a Nativity scene that someone once said looked like two roaring dinosaurs.

I think Mother would be pleased to be remembered at Easter, and that it’s not the only time we remember her. Just last week my sister Susan and her husband Elias were in town for a gathering of their regional motorcycle group. We’d gone to eat Mexican food – Mother’s favorite – and I ordered a couple of bowls of cheese dip for the table.

Mother loved the cheese dip; Susie said she ordered other food just to have an excuse for cheese dip. She relished it, and without fail we’d hear her exclaim, “Good granny in the morning!” and look up to find she’d just dripped queso down the front of her Alfred Dunner top.

We laughed at the memory, but each of us approached the cheese dip with caution, knowing a messy shirt was just one wrong move away.

This Sunday, I’ll be thinking of Mother, and about all those Easter memories, and wondering if, somewhere, there’s a bowl of cheese dip in someone’s basket.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle

