Counting blessings is not just for Thanksgiving

Little Granny lived to be 89 years old. Every August, probably once a day, she sighed, “Lordy, I’m glad I don’t have to pick cotton today.” She also moaned, “Don’t nobody know,” when she was fretful or sad about something that she felt no one else could understand. Sometimes, when I’m overwhelmed, I hear myself channel her, because don’t nobody know.

I’ve survived much loss in my life, but I’ve never had a friend die until 2022. I miss him. I loved him, and I am grateful for his impact on my family.

This year, my daughter who lived nearby moved away for her husband’s new job. My daughter who lived away moved home. She brought my favorite (and only) foster-fail granddog. Chuck smiled, “I forgot how much I like having a dog in the house.” My son wakes up in a different town every other week, most recently near Minneapolis, where he worked on the roof in his first real snow. He made snowballs and texted pictures to his sisters, “I wish I could pelt you.” Once, when he was little, I scolded him for hitting a sister. “I didn’t hit her,” he yelled. “I punched her!”

Recently, I got new tires, and the mechanic kept calling me “Sweetie.” He was half my age, and I tried not to think about how old he thinks I am.

Old enough to belatedly check “colonoscopy” off my list. A nurse called beforehand. She asked, “Is this Mrs. Conner?”

“It is.”

“Are you more than 55 years old?”

“I am.”

“Is this your first colonoscopy?”

“It is.”

“Would you like to participate in a clinical study and earn $650?”

“I would.”

I literally pulled money out of my butt. (I know that’s tacky, but you know it’s funny.) My grown son has stated for years that the only thing he lacked in his whole life was a trampoline. So, for his 24th birthday, I bought him one with part of my poop money. He squealed like the little boy he still is inside. (The best part of waiting so late to give it to him was that he could put it together himself.)

I had my cataracts removed. Well, I’ve had one removed. After the first surgery, covid invaded and flattened me for two weeks. Surgery protocol made me wait four weeks. I respect a well-placed rule, but my eyes are mismatched, and my glasses are wrong, so I’ve felt a little wonky for the month. Never fear, the second surgery is soon.

When my girls were in preschool, they were in the same class in 2K and 3K. For 4K, the director wanted to put them in separate classes. I told her I’d have to ponder that. I was pregnant, and there would be so many changes. She said, “Trust me. You haven’t done this before, but I have.” I count her advice in my Top Two. I have tried to remember for the past 25 years, for most things that come, to listen to one who’s been there before. Sometimes, somebody knows.

My daddy said, “I’ve got a bone in my leg,” when asked to do something he didn’t want to. He said, “Lemme get my hat,” when invited to do something fun.

One Sunday last summer, I invited my friend to a hymn sing. “It’ll be fun!” to tap our toes to the old tunes as they wash over us. One of the first songs was “There Is a Fountain.” I pointed to it on the program. “Angie sang that at Mama’s funeral. I’m probably going to cry.” And I did. For the whole hour, I wiped my tears and failed to sing one single word. I sobbed until the pew shook. I whispered, “I’ve got to get out of here.” We sneaked out during the last prayer and drove around until I could catch my breath.

(Mama had early onset dementia, first manifested in the loss of speech. The words to the fourth verse are “When this poor, lisping, stammering tongue lies silent in the grave, then in a nobler, sweeter song, I'll sing thy power to save. I'll sing thy power to save; I'll sing thy power to save. Then in a nobler, sweeter song, I'll sing thy power to save.)

My twin daughters turned 28 in January. Together, their age equaled 56. I was 56. My sister Starla was born in ‘56. We felt this phenomenon justified a trip to Walt Disney World. We invited Angie, of course. She said, “Lemme get my hat.”

Anyway.

I’m thankful for all those things.