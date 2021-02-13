Cupid and crab cakes

Valentine’s Day in childhood is a lot like Facebook birthdays. In a gathering of kids – school, day care, church class – the adults in the room usually initiate a Valentine’s Day project. It begins with a shoe box; each kid rounds up a shoe box and decorates it however they like, and then cut a slot into the top. This becomes your valentine box. You and every other kid then sign and address valentines to all the other kids in the class, even the ones you don’t like. On Valentine’s Day, each child would distribute valentines to everyone’s shoe box.

It seems like a simple enough exercise — something different for the youngsters — but it’s fraught with danger. What if someone left out a kid accidently? Or deliberately? You know how kids are — yeah, just like adults, except without the subterfuge.

I was pretty good at elementary school Valentine’s Days. I enjoyed decorating my box, probably because I liked the glue.

And you’d wind up with a valentine for every kid, which would make one feel good in the same way that birthday wishes from scores of people on Facebook create the illusion that all those folks remembered. We ignore the reality that Facebook alerts users to the birthdays of friends, and the teachers made us give a valentine to every kid, even the one who hit you with a dirt clod on the playground at recess that day.