Darkened screens

The theatres where I worked had Italian projectors — Cinemeccanica Victoria 8s — which were a marvel of precision. I became obsessed with the history of film projection. We had an apparatus that would allow two projectors to synchronize so that we could run one print of a popular film in two auditoriums at the same time. The film would wind off the feed reel and go through one machine, then run over pulleys along the wall to where it would run through the second machine, which also held the take-up reel. The Victoria projectors would accommodate huge film reels, allowing a movie of two hours or so to show without intermission for reel changes. Ever notice dark circles that appear briefly in the upper right corner of the screen just before the end of a scene? That signifies an imminent reel change. Projectionists would sometimes stick a nickel in the reel near the end so that the sound of the falling coin would alert them if they weren’t paying attention.