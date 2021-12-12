Dealing with the growth of kudzu

On a seemingly unrelated note, you may have heard about China causing us some problems. China has not been playing fair in international trade and has expansionist ideas about Taiwan and the whole South China Sea area.

This is not an idle threat. It has a population of 1.4 billion folks and is rapidly developing advanced weapons to challenge our technological lead. If you’re not worried at some level about China’s emergence as a rival you probably should be.

China talks a good game but continues down the path of confrontation. Short of hot war that might include, heaven forbid, a nuclear exchange can anything be done to curb China’s plan to rule the world?

In a flash of Normian brilliance, I, Normhisownself, have devised a solution...and a non-lethal one at that. Prepare to be amazed at the creativity now presented: we have literally hundreds of satellites, 1,429 according to Google. We should stock each of these with kudzu seeds and as they pass over China they drop the seeds. Then we tell the Chinese, “Hey, if you don’t behave we are going to drop water on them seeds and you watch what happens next.”