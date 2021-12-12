Dealing with the growth of kudzu

I woke up this morning with kudzu on my mind. Isn’t that a song title? Whatever, I’m sure the Twelve Loyal Readers are spending considerable time worrying about kudzu.
Of course we all know that kudzu was brought here from Japan in 1876 under the false flag that it would help control erosion. Pretty soon it was a bigger problem than the erosion as it crept over acres of potential cropland and engulfed entire forests. Kudzu rather quickly became known as the plant that ate the south. Driving through any state below the Mason-Dixon line one is subject to encounter massive walls of kudzu completely covering all the trees in the vicinity.
I asked Alexa, “How do you kill kudzu?” Her answer, “They ain’t no way.”
Mable, my lovely bride, is a timber baroness. Sadly her pine trees suffer from a kudzu infestation. Every couple of years, at considerable expense, she hires a helicopter to spray the area. Soon the kudzu turns brown, looks like it is in its death throes and then remarkably rejuvenates.
The rumor is that there is a mothership somewhere in Mississippi and all kudzu everywhere is connected to it. When a patch is sprayed it simply contacts the base plant and immediately gets an update...sort of like those updated “improvements” we get from Microsoft. It happens automatically and the sprayed plant is quickly back in business.
On a seemingly unrelated note, you may have heard about China causing us some problems. China has not been playing fair in international trade and has expansionist ideas about Taiwan and the whole South China Sea area.
This is not an idle threat. It has a population of 1.4 billion folks and is rapidly developing advanced weapons to challenge our technological lead. If you’re not worried at some level about China’s emergence as a rival you probably should be.
China talks a good game but continues down the path of confrontation. Short of hot war that might include, heaven forbid, a nuclear exchange can anything be done to curb China’s plan to rule the world?
In a flash of Normian brilliance, I, Normhisownself, have devised a solution...and a non-lethal one at that. Prepare to be amazed at the creativity now presented: we have literally hundreds of satellites, 1,429 according to Google. We should stock each of these with kudzu seeds and as they pass over China they drop the seeds. Then we tell the Chinese, “Hey, if you don’t behave we are going to drop water on them seeds and you watch what happens next.”
The Chinese are many things but dumb ain’t one of them. Faced with the prospect of millions of acres being overrun with kudzu, they will choose self-preservation and begin to ratchet down the tensions.