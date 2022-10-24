Dealing with those dreaded fire ants

Far aints. Most of you children of the south will recognize this phrase, but, for the newbies who have to come to dwell in our midst, you might be more familiar with the critter, fire ant.

If you own any open land, down to lawn size and even the flower pots in an apartment, you have most likely encountered the fire ant. Most often these vicious beasts reside in a mound of dirt. A fire ant mound can vary in size from a mere few grains of sand surrounding a hole all the way to the monumental heaps of fresh earth seen in pastures.

I have personally seen fire ant hills over 90 feet tall and a quarter of a mile in circumference. Over in west Georgia some really big ant hills exist in the Kolomoki State Park. They tell you these mounds were built by Indians but we know better.

Newcomers want to know how to tell if they are dealing with fire ants or some wimpy little ant of no consequence. Here’s a quick way to determine the ants’ identity.

First take off your shoes and socks. Then take your big toe and disturb the dirt in the ant hill. Finally, place your foot flat on the ground in the middle of the mound and count backwards from 100. If you recover consciousness in a hospital with tubes emerging from every orifice you probably met up with Mr. Far Aint.

In attempting to be a good Wiregrass citizen, I’ll try to put a positive spin on fire ants. When one stings you on the ankle, the red mark will normally disappear within a matter of weeks, months or at most, years.

These little guys make terrific pets though teaching them tricks and finding a collar small enough to fit properly can be a chore. They will eat most anything but seem to prefer human flesh. As I look back over this paragraph, I realize maybe this spin isn’t so positive.

Well, with the new cosmopolitan nature of our populace, who will educate these folks if not I? If you just moved here from Maine, you have no idea what a fire ant is nor how to deal with one. After reading this educational column, maybe you know what one is but still don’t know how to deal with one. Perhaps the best way to take one on is to stay out of open fields and away from piles of dirt about the size of a basketball.

I’ve heard folks say, “All of God’s creatures have a purpose.” Fire ants’ purpose is to show you not All of God’s Creatures have a purpose.

Onward.