Debating the 'if used by' date

I meander through life pretty much in a state of blissful oblivion. I am incapable of (or choose not to participate in) deep thought on any subject, and, as Mable has reminded me on numerous occasions, I’m not a perceptive person.

I gave up on deep introspection and finding the meaning of life years ago. I figured that folks a lot smarter than I had struggled with cosmic questions to no avail, why should I even try? Yet now and again, I do notice something.

What grabbed my attention was a little stamp on the top of a water bottle that read, “Best if used by 11/30/22.” What is this? Bottled water, marketed as completely pure and warranted to contain no nastiness would go bad in less than a year? How could this be?

I thought water, especially water that was contained in a hermetically sealed bottle and kept on Funk and Wagnall’s front porch, could never spoil. Isn’t spoilage the result of some nasty microbial critters?

But this brought up the larger question of “best used by” dates and the different approaches taken by men and women.

Mable sticks slavishly to the date on the item. She will never keep a jug of milk in the fridge until the recommended expiration date. At least two days before the expiration date, that milk is down the drain. She applies these rules to everything, and I have observed that most women type people do likewise.

I fear that she will find an expiration date on my body and I will wind up in the weekly trash…jettisoned with the evil milk.

Guys take a different tack. For us, an expiration date is at best a rough guideline. We tend to go by the color, smell, consistency method of determining whether something in the fridge is still edible or has crossed that magic line to lethal and even then are prone to take a chance.

When I evaluate milk I never deign to look at the date. I pick up the jug and shake it. If there are no obvious chunks I proceed. Then I take the cap off and test the bouquet. If my eyes don’t water and my gag reflex isn’t triggered, that’s good enough for me.

Women don’t grasp the concept of food immortality. Certain foods like ham are good for eternity. While rummaging around in the refrigerator late one night I uncovered a ham that had been there for at least a decade. I made and ate a perfectly good sandwich on bread that was date stamped 13 days previously. I’m still among the living…despite appearances to the contrary.

Also, anything smoked has a near eternal lifespan. Barbecue from Marco Polo’s journey to China has been exhumed and used to create a special aged delicacy. The tip-off on meat, cheese, bread and veggies is color. If the color of something is completely different from what it started with…beware.

Green meat or cheese and gray fuzzy bread should be approached with caution. I guess this is another of those women/men divergences we all encounter. Mable tosses out good food while I eat ancient food thus building my immunities to who knows what. To each his own.

Onward.