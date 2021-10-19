Defense Spending Important for Alabama

Fort Benning in Georgia is there because of Richard Russell, and probably its location on Alabama’s eastern border of Columbus/Phenix City is no accident. Russell was granting deference to Hill and Sparkman, who really did not need any help. Eastland and Stennis did pretty well for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast when it comes to military and ship building facilities. Eglin and Tyndall Air Force Bases in the Florida panhandle are there thanks to one Bob Sikes “The He-Coon.”

However, no state has benefitted more from military defense related locations than us in the good ole Heart of Dixie, thanks in large part to Lister Hill and John Sparkman. If you took the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, the Maxwell/Gunter Air Bases in Montgomery and Fort Rucker in the Wiregrass out of Alabama, we would be more than wiped out.

Our senior senator, Richard Shelby, has been the salvation for sustaining and saving our sacred military facilities. Shelby has not only been chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, but he also retained the chairmanship of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee. He has made the difference for Redstone, Maxwell, and Rucker for the last decade. Folks, Shelby is retiring at the end of next year and Alabama is going to be up the proverbial creek without a paddle.