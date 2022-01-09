Defining what's really a home

I have always fancied myself as a travelling man. I’ve been to Ozark, Enterprise, the legendary Opp and one fine day I found myself in Spanish Fort. I never saw the actual Spanish Fort, but I’m pretty sure it was around there somewhere.

In high school a bunch of us went on the continental tour; Rome to Athens to Dublin to Cairo. All of this in one day, all of this without leaving the state of Georgia.

The common denominator of my extensive touring is that there was always a home to return to. I don’t know why I was reflecting on this obvious fact, but, as I was, it struck me that wherever I was at the time, it was home. From the earliest days when brother Zeke and I were raised in the tarpaper shack on the wrong side of the tracks in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, to the current abode here at the lodge, I have always enjoyed, nay, more than that, relished my residence.

There was something warm and comforting about opening the door and entering familiar surroundings. Even during the apartment days, 1970 through 1974, I unfailingly looked forward to returning to my place.