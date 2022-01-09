Defining what's really a home

I have always fancied myself as a travelling man. I’ve been to Ozark, Enterprise, the legendary Opp and one fine day I found myself in Spanish Fort. I never saw the actual Spanish Fort, but I’m pretty sure it was around there somewhere.
In high school a bunch of us went on the continental tour; Rome to Athens to Dublin to Cairo. All of this in one day, all of this without leaving the state of Georgia.
The common denominator of my extensive touring is that there was always a home to return to. I don’t know why I was reflecting on this obvious fact, but, as I was, it struck me that wherever I was at the time, it was home. From the earliest days when brother Zeke and I were raised in the tarpaper shack on the wrong side of the tracks in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee, to the current abode here at the lodge, I have always enjoyed, nay, more than that, relished my residence.
There was something warm and comforting about opening the door and entering familiar surroundings. Even during the apartment days, 1970 through 1974, I unfailingly looked forward to returning to my place.
At first, there was just me but then Mable entered into her now 50-year training project and arriving at home after a day in the trenches became even more rewarding. Some of the Twelve Loyal Readers may be thinking, “Poor old Norm. He’s getting as soft in the heart as he is in the head.” Perhaps. Though I have always felt this way it is only very recently that the thought has crystallized into consciousness.
Back in the early years we would look for an apartment and I was eternally excited by the layout, the empty rooms rife with possibilities, strange neighborhoods, new paths to explore...I found it stimulating and invigorating. Very quickly I would settle in and Mable would work her magic by hanging a few pictures and buying a piece of furniture for this room or that. And, no matter where we were it was nice to pull into the parking space and know that I would soon be out of the cold or relieved from the heat. Things would be comfortable and cozy and familiar.
We have been ensconced in the lodge for 40 years and I still look forward to returning each day. Whether I have been gone for a few hours or a few days or very occasionally a couple of weeks, I don’t ever get tired of opening the back door and seeing the pups and Mable...not necessarily in that order.
When we moved into the lodge, I thought it was just what we wanted. Over the years Mable’s engineer/architect gene has kicked in with the result of four remodeling projects. Some were minor, some were major, but the outcome is a far different lodge than we started with. Nonetheless, regardless of what Mable was managing, it was home.
Maybe this is a bit odd. I know people who consider home to be the house they grew up in. Others where they spent the most time. As for me, it’s wherever I have established my own little enclave no matter how humble or temporary.