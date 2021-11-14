Difference between flailing and blather

It is a little known fact that every couple of years I assume a role much like the itinerant preachers of yore and make the rounds of the Twelve Loyal Readers. I gas up the chariot and set out to personally visit each of the Twelve.
I see them under the pretense of offering thanks for their mysterious devotion to reading this column and offer condolences for their affliction. The real reason I go is to see if they are learning anything from the weekly nuggets of hidden wisdom.
This year, much to my chagrin, I found great confusion about the obvious difference between hapless flailing and mindless blather. Both are forms of casual conversation but any similarities end there. Each comes into play when you are engaged in a conversation concerning a topic about which you know nothing. The person you are talking to will embark on a subject unknown to you and in order to keep the chat alive you must essentially fake your responses.
As an example let’s assume that you know nothing and could not care less about college football. The person you are speaking with says, “You think Awbun will have a decent season this year?” The hapless flailer, having been alive and living in Alabama a few years ago vaguely remembers some Cam person associated with Awbun and thus replies, “Cam gives them a good chance.” This pronouncement immediately outs you as a complete ignoramus thus ending the conversation.
On the other hand, the mindless blatherer responds with, “Let’s hope so.” Clearly this is a generic, non-specific answer and maintains the illusion that you are conversant with the single most important topic in the Southeast. The flailer made the rookie mistake of giving an answer that contained an assumed fact, a fact that was blatantly wrong. After the years of training you have been given this is truly an unforgivable error.
A few years back I found myself at a party schmoozing with a cardiologist. Cardiology is a subject I know less than nothing about but as luck would have it, the good doctor began an oration on some new breakthrough procedure that would revolutionize cardiac care. My only hope was mindless blather. After a few minutes of panic I finally came up with this, “Sounds like you have been keeping up with things.” I hadn’t a clue what he was talking about but the conversation continued apace.
Mindless blather is an art form. McGee, youngest daughter, shows promise. She is still young in experience and can currently only go 2 or 3 deep with inane, nonspecific comments. Somewhere along the line she will make an assertive statement and blow her cover. Nonetheless, I see potential.
Some folks can’t help themselves. Despite the ostracism of hapless flailing they don’t have the self discipline to refrain from trying to make a positive contribution. Had I opined to the cardiologist that Michael DeBakey (1908-2008) was making spectacular advances, I would have been roundly and justifiably scorned. By providing kudos in the form admiring his keeping up with the latest developments I was able to massage his ego and set the stage for a strategic withdrawal with no hard feelings.