Difference between flailing and blather

On the other hand, the mindless blatherer responds with, “Let’s hope so.” Clearly this is a generic, non-specific answer and maintains the illusion that you are conversant with the single most important topic in the Southeast. The flailer made the rookie mistake of giving an answer that contained an assumed fact, a fact that was blatantly wrong. After the years of training you have been given this is truly an unforgivable error.

A few years back I found myself at a party schmoozing with a cardiologist. Cardiology is a subject I know less than nothing about but as luck would have it, the good doctor began an oration on some new breakthrough procedure that would revolutionize cardiac care. My only hope was mindless blather. After a few minutes of panic I finally came up with this, “Sounds like you have been keeping up with things.” I hadn’t a clue what he was talking about but the conversation continued apace.

Mindless blather is an art form. McGee, youngest daughter, shows promise. She is still young in experience and can currently only go 2 or 3 deep with inane, nonspecific comments. Somewhere along the line she will make an assertive statement and blow her cover. Nonetheless, I see potential.