Dining at the Douglass lodge

The culinary evolution of the Douglass Clan has been nothing short of remarkable. My mother, the Kid, was not much of a cook. Oh, she cooked but Brother Zeke and I referred to our meals as “survival rations.” As a result we grew up thinking French cuisine was small strips of fried potatoes.

Long after my youth I subsisted on pretty plain fare with a fancy night being an Applebee’s type of deal. When Mable , my lovely bride, came along, the cooking improved. With Mable hailing from Abbeville and being experienced in the country style of cooking (still my favorite), meals became much more enjoyable.

With the arrival of F-Troop, we began to buy Velveeta by the case and chicken fingers were a staple. To say they would eat nothing else explains the Velveeta breath that was rife around the lodge. In fact,

McGee ate nothing green until after her 14th birthday, and that was by mistake.

Fast forward to today and we survey a very different provender landscape.

Zox, who at one point in her late teens had ideas of being a chef, wound up in marketing. Now she has fulfilled that dream in her family life by preparing creative and delicious meals for family gatherings.

Rudolph had an early interest in grilling because of helping his grandfather preside over the charcoal. When he comes to visit these days he will bring along ingredients for some scrumptious meal. He is also the biggest foodie in the group. When we go on vacation he is responsible for planning meals. Without fail he finds the best eateries in each city and we patronize them. We have been asked to leave some of the finest dining establishments because I won’t wear clean overalls and put ketchup on everything.

McGee now eats green stuff regularly. Elitists!

OK, a lot of background to get to Chinese food and the age old question , “What do Chinese people call Chinese food? Food.”

We used to eat Chinese quite often but over the past few years it’s been hard to find sweet and sour pork or fried rice near the lodge. I finally located a good place and I wondered again about a cosmic question. That question is this: a Chinese restaurant menu is mammoth. Typically there will be 100 or so items to select from. Yet whatever you order shows up in 2 to 3 minutes. How is that possible?

I have a theory. I think they keep a giant kettle of standard fixings and when a new order comes in, they scoop out a generous portion and sprinkle the chicken or pork on the underlying stuff. Who can tell the difference between sweet and sour chicken and Mongolian beef except for the chicken or beef scattered on top? That would explain the whole mystery.

Just for fun, the next time I eat Chinese, I’m going to order Grits Foo Yung. Let’s see how long I have to wait.

Onward.