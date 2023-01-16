Doc: Next time, walk closer to the curb

Doctors in general are held in high esteem in our society. And why not? They spend their days with whiners and misanthropes.

Say to yourself in a whiny voice, “I don’t feel good,” and repeat it in the aforementioned whiny voice 50 times and that is what doctors deal with every day. With my people skills I’d make a lousy doctor. About the 20th time I heard that in a day I’d have to say, “If you’re not dead come back in a week.”

Well, I love my doctor but most of our visits involve football and Dad jokes. Once in a while he will give me a new pill (I have chronic worms and cooties) but rarely do we really get in the weeds discussing real medical conditions and treatments.

This week I was out for an afternoon stroll and somehow stumbled and face planted on asphalt on Brookside Drive. I saw stars and apparently wound up with a concussion. I don’t know how long I was out, but when I regained my senses a firetruck had arrived and one of the EMTs was asking me questions and I was giving nonsensical answers. In other words, answers completely unrelated to the question.

After a few minutes, they deemed me fit to go home. One of the neighbors who had gathered around…I think it was four… offered to drive me home; don’t remember how many but those that gathered around…many thanks.

At any rate, once I got home, I looked in the mirror and gasped. I looked like a FrankensteinBeta-test; busted lip, cut cheek, deep bruise on my chin, other small cuts and abrasions all over my face. The next morning I decided I needed to visit doc to see if I needed stitches on the lip.

Thus began an extended question and answer session. He had my medical history but wanted to update any new information. For 30 minutes, I answered questions like, “What is your daily bourbon intake? Did you notice any banana peels in the area? Could you have viciously been mugged by a renegade squirrel?”

Since I had no clear recollection of the event, I could only give vague responses. For the next 20 minutes, we discussed Alabama football. “Can we take Awbun Saturday?” I think so. “What do you think of Awbun’s new coach?” Might turn out to be pretty good. Forty five minutes later we had examined me, the Bama/AU game and life itsownelf.

As I got up to leave, I realized he hadn’t given me any medical advice on the very reason I was there. So I asked, “What can I do to avoid the falling down situation again?” His medical opinion displayed the reason I love the guy and have been with him for 40 years.

“Walk closer to the curb so next time you face plant it will be on somebody’s lawn, not the pavement.” I have never had a more understandable diagnosis and cure.

Onward.