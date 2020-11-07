Dog by dog

Someone suggested a substance called “airplane remover” and a pressure washer. I figured anything that could disappear an airplane might be overkill for patio furniture, but I gave it a try. It worked pretty well with multiple applications, and I got through the seasons of paint down to what must’ve been the original 1825-era primer with two vacation days to go.

As I was doing the final sanding before the painting phase, I heard a ruckus in the carport, and turned to see two big dogs bounding through the gate, across the patio, and straight to the water bowl in the backyard. We’re currently dogless, but I’ve kept the water bowl filled since we realized Buster, who belong to a neighbor but would not be contained, would often turn up in our back yard for a drink of water while patrolling the neighborhood. It’s been years since Buster and family moved away, followed by Buster’s inevitable crossing of the rainbow bridge. A while back, we saw the neighbor daughter, who told us that Buster loved the neighborhood so much that she and her mother had the old shepherd cremated and scattered his ashes around the cul-de-sac — a fitting end for him, as he was truly the neighborhood’s communal dog.

We’ve always known all the dogs for blocks, even if we don’t know the people. We identify specific houses by dogs who’ve lived there in the past, such as Bullet’s house around the block.