Dolphin Walks on Edisto Island

I don’t think there’s a single solitary person on this big blue planet who doesn’t love dolphins, myself included. Like all healthy minded kids, at one point in my childhood I wanted to be a dolphin trainer. Questionable ethics and cruelty aside, that goal was but a blip as my preferred dolphin encounters turned to spotting them in the wild.

My first memorable encounter with dolphins in their natural element was when I was 14 years old, deep-sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico with my friend Saralyn. These days I can’t bait a hook, let alone bring a fish out of the water, but I was younger then and believed the old salts when they said things about it not being cruel to the fish.

Saralyn and I were tending our giant rods and reels when a pod of dolphins joined our wake. Delighted with their playful leaps and cunning smiles, I decided deep sea fishing was the life for me! That is, until I felt a queasiness that would not subside. A gnarled and gruff fisherman took me down into the bowels of the boat.

“Sit,” he growled.

He pushed a greasy cheeseburger, onions and all, in front of me and popped the cap off a Budweiser. “Eat. Drink,” he grumbled, handing me the bottle. I, still believing old salts, did as told. I spent the rest of the ride in the fetal position, quite green around the gills. Still, I’d seen dolphins up close in the wild and from then ever after harbored a fondness for the idea of deep-sea fishing, though I never tried it again.

After that, my encounters with wild dolphins were chancy and scarce until we discovered Edisto Island, South Carolina, 18 years ago. Edisto Island is part of the ACE Basin, one of the largest wetland ecosystems on the Atlantic, formed by the confluence of the Ashepoo, Combahee, and Edisto rivers. A good 350,000 acres of preserved marshes, hardwood forests, and river systems makes it a rich haven for critters.

We didn’t know any of this when we stumbled upon this mysterious spot, located at the end of a 25-mile highway canopied frequently with live oaks and Spanish moss. On the last day of our first visit, someone asked if we’d been down to “the point” to see the dolphins.

“The point” is the place where Big Bay River snakes through salt marshes, joins the South Edisto River, and flows into the St. Helena Sound. There the water is calm, the tidal flat is blanketed in shells, the pluff mud oozes stinky and fecund under the crunchy marsh grasses, and the sunsets blaze outrageously. But the crowning jewel of this bit of heaven is the presence of a permanent pod of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncates). We frequently stroll alongside them as they head out to or return from the open sea, feeling blessed beyond measure to enjoy our dolphin walks.

One day I took a kayak tour with a naturalist named Meg. We paddled into the rivulets of the salt marsh, marveling over the solid mass of fiddler crabs on the muddy banks and the hungry herons attempting to eat them. Suddenly two dolphins came speeding right toward me. I feared they had gone mad. Then they hurled themselves onto the riverbank, writhing and twisting madly, and just as quickly, slid back down the mud into the water and swam away.

“You just witnessed strand feeding,” Meg said. “You’re lucky.”

She went on to explain that strand feeding is a rare feeding habit in which dolphins work together to herd fish onto the banks of a river or mudflat. They then momentarily “strand” themselves while snapping up their prey. Their mouths full of food, they writhe and twist about, forcing their beached bodies to slide back into the water.

How had I gone my whole life not knowing about this, I wondered. It turns out that the only dolphins known to engage in strand feeding are those living on the banks of Georgia and South Carolina. Incredibly, it is not innate, but a behavior taught to each generation.

This year my husband Joe and I, plus our three dogs, spent Christmas on Edisto Island. We braved the frigid 30 mph winds for a few dolphin walks at the point. There they were, leaping out of the water, showing off pale pink bellies and wide smiles, just a few yards in front of us. Lola the Wonderdog barked in glee then jumped into the water and splashed with them.

Even during a record-breaking cold week, the wild and untamed nature of Edisto Island is a balm to my soul. I look forward to our next visit and the opportunity for dolphin walks along the fertile shores of the St. Helena Sound.

Happy New Year to all, and may your 2023 be filled with wonder.