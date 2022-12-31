Don't cry because it's over

“It's funny to think about the things in your life that can make you cry just knowing that they existed, can then become the same things that make you cry knowing that they're now gone. I think those things come into our lives to help us get from one place to a better one.”

(A freak accident opened Season 2, Episode 1 of “Ted Lasso.” I’m not going to tell you what, in case you haven’t seen the show. The event was surprising and sad. Ted Lasso is a modern-day wise man, disguised as an optimistic football coach. He previously coached American college football but has been transplanted across the pond and currently coaches Premier League AFC Richmond, about which he knows nothing. “Ted Lasso” streams on Apple TV. The above quote was Coach Lasso’s response to the sorrowful circumstance.)

I lost a beloved, bereaved, broken friend to suicide on March 8, 2022. But he was mine to lose. What if I hadn’t known him? What if he’d never made me laugh until I couldn’t breathe? What if he’d never asked, “How can I help?” in full sincerity—not just using those words to fill awkward silence. What if I hadn’t trusted him and told him how he could help? I wouldn’t have been hurt by his death. Instead, I am blessed to carry the grief of him.

I didn’t know of the Mississippi State coach who died recently, but, by golly, people have mourned him on social media. I regret that I don’t miss him, too.

Loretta Lynn left us this year, but she left us “Coal Miner’s Daughter”:

“We were poor, but we had love,

That's the one thing that Daddy made sure of.”

And if we’d never had Naomi, we’d never have had Wynonna or the Judds or “Love Can Build a Bridge”:

“I would swim out to save you in your sea of broken dreams,

When all your hopes are sinking, let me show you what love means.”

So much hurt. So much hope. Here we go ‘round again.

I learned at 57 years old that eye surgeons are among the top people in the world. For, I saw “through a glass darkly” (1 Cor. 13:12), until two nice clear lenses replaced my aging, cloudy ones. All people get bogged down in the tedium of daily ins and outs, regardless of occupations, and eye surgeons have to give lots of bad news, but what an uplifting responsibility to give people back their sight. “I once was blind, but now I see.” (John 9:25) (I’m aware that I wasn’t really blind, but, except for the readers, I see as well as Young Celeste. So quit procrastinating cataract surgery. It's not scary, and it doesn’t hurt.)

Other than that, I don’t reckon to know much about nothing. I’d rather not eat than have to cook anymore. I quit reading when it hurt my eyes so much. I said I’d read again when I got them fixed, but I haven’t yet. I don’t know if COVID’s gone or coming back or never going to leave us alone. I heard some folks say it never existed, but something flattened me for two weeks. Twice. I hardly check the weather. I just poke my head out the door before I put my shoes on. I know I’m never going to win the lottery, but that’s not going to stop me from buying a ticket when the drawing is close to a billion dollars, because somebody’s gotta win, and nobody would do better things with all those zeros than I would. At least that’s what I tell the Lord. (Actually, I buy six, ‘cause there are six in my immediate family now.)

Even with my fuzzy eyes, I could see so much broken, and I get so afraid that I work myself into a good old-fashioned Southern tizzy that would make my Byrd-women ancestors recognize me at a distance. And I lose sight of all the things that hold me. So, I remind myself to eat or take a long bath or go to bed early or color. (Have I ever told you of my love for coloring?) Then, I can remember how to count my blessings. Like my family, for whom I buy those worthless lottery tickets. Like the legacy of forgiveness, handed down to me that I am challenged to continue to honor. Like music and laughter and brand-new coloring books. Like mercies that are new every morning (from Lam. 3:22-23). Like a fresh turn of the calendar.

“The old [year] has passed away. Behold, the new [year] has come” (2 Cor. 5:17, with apologies to Apostle Paul). May the hard places of 2022 carry us all to better ones in 2023.