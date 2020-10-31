Dothan native serves up a tasty thriller

Recently I got an email from a publishing house in Dublin, Ireland, pitching a Kickstarter campaign for The Epicureans, a new novel by Charles McNair. I bought in without hesitation, and soon caught up with Charles.

The Epicureans, he said, “are members of a global billionaire dining club that meets each year on the winter solstice to consume an unholy feast. With the next solstice coming, its host eyes the two beautiful young children of a struggling Alabama family. Can the fragile Rogers family escape this unimaginable evil … without even knowing it’s there?”

The upcoming work is a departure from the literary style of his first novels.

“Every writer learns best from writing, and two previous novels taught me the craft,” he said. “The Epicureans is an experiment, though – my first suspense novel. The first two novels were literary. The Epicureans is written as a page-turner, for a broader audience. I set out to write a book no reader will ever forget, one that keeps her or him turning pages into the night — the long, long night.”