Doug Jones’ annihilation

The defeat of Democrat Doug Jones in our United States Senate is easy to explain. It is a Republican seat. Alabama is one of, if not the most, Republican states in America.

The nation is totally divided into clearly defined ideological tribes. You are either a right-wing conservative Republican or a left-wing liberal Democrat. There are few true independent voters.

In Alabama, there is an overwhelming majority of conservative Republicans. These two tribes vote a straight Republican ticket or a straight Democratic ticket. A good many just pull the straight ticket lever.

Jones never had a chance. Many of us who are longtime political observers were curious as to whether Jones would toe the liberal Democratic line when he got to Washington or moderate somewhat and try to throw the Republican conservatives a bone or two. He stuck true to his colors and philosophy. Jones has always been a liberal national Democrat and he stayed true to his beliefs.